Paratici on Bentancur and Kulusevski: “Perfect for Tottenham”

The Tottenham manager comments on the transfer market: “We needed grafts in specific positions and we found the right ones. Conte? We need to be united, we need time and passion to build something”

Fabio Paratici says he is very satisfied when he comments on the Tottenham winter transfer market. He called it an “opportunity” session, in the interview he gave to the club’s official channels. In entry everything revolved around the axis with Juventus, from which Bentancur and Kulusevski were bought: “It was a full month, even if there are not three like in the summer, so the teams haven’t moved many players. We needed grafts in specific locations and I think we found the right ones. They have a lot of experience even though they are young. They have amassed an important number of Juventus appearances and are part of their respective national teams. They have to grow and improve and they will do so in this tournament under the guidance of Conte ”. The Spurs manager presented the two new arrivals on a technical level. “Rodrigo is a box-to-box midfielder and he is a reliable footballer. Dejan, on the other hand, is 21 years old and has already scored 10 goals and served 10 assists with Juve, he is an excellent prospect but he is a ready player. He also did very well in Parma and is ambitious, which in my opinion is his most important characteristic. However, both have a lot of personality ”.

THE RELATIONSHIP WITH CONTE – “Antonio and I have known each other for some time – continued Paratici – we have worked together for a long time, reaching great goals. We often talk every day about how we can improve the team, not only on a technical level but also on the style of play and mentality. Then it takes time and passion to build something, but we must be united. We have one of the best coaches in the world and I think we are moving in the right direction. We have 3-4 demanding months ahead, in which we will understand what the team will need for the future and how to move in the summer ”.

OTHER OPERATIONS – In January, the renewal of Lloris also arrived: “We talked about character, personality, intelligence and he is the right example for everyone, for the locker room and for the fans. He is a great person and a great captain. I am very happy to have met him, because he always aims to improve himself ”. So, Paratici wanted to say goodbye to the transferred players. “I want to thank Alli for his time here. It was time for him to take on a new challenge and I wish him the best, as did Lo Celso and Ndombélé. They simply needed to play more, there are no particular reasons behind their sales, ”he concluded.

February 3, 2022 (change February 3, 2022 | 18:16)

