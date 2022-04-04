Parco Bonaldi, an open-air gym

CREAM – New games, others to be replaced and an outdoor gym in the Bonaldi park. The Municipality invests 100 thousand euros for ten urban green areas, in order to better equip the play areas for children. Objective: to ensure the usability of the areas dedicated to children by late spring.

The projects were followed by the city planning councilor, Cinzia Fontanawith colleagues Fabio Bergamaschi (Public works) e Matteo Gramignoli (Environment). In recent weeks, the technicians appointed by the Piazza Duomo body have carried out a series of inspections. Interested are Campo di Marte, the parks of via Viviani, Braguti (Alpini), La Pira, Rampazzini, XI February (Don Vincenzo de Maestri), del Fante, Desti, viale di Santa Maria (Novelletto) and Bonaldi. «The need for a general overhaul of the games to bring them up to standard, for safety reasons and to prevent injuries to children who use the play attractions, has emerged – they explain by the Municipality. There are other games that must be replaced, as they no longer meet safety standards and can no longer be repaired ». The outdoor gym at Bonaldi is obviously designed for adults. It will follow those already existing in the city and beyond, for example in the green area of ​​via Pagliari or along the promenade of the Serio river, next to the Bettinelli cycle-pedestrian walkway.

The Municipality has already obtained the green light for new installations by the Superintendence of Archeology for Fine Arts and Landscape for four green areas subject to restrictions: Campo di Marte and via Rampazzini, 11th February and Desti. The individual investments vary according to the new games and other interventions to be completed. In Campo di Marte, for example, the Municipality will spend 6,184 euros and in the green area of ​​via Viviani 9,719 euros. The public garden where the intervention promises to be more expensive is obviously the Bonaldi park. The purchase and installation of equipment for the outdoor gym will require a cost of 24,477 euros. Also important is the redevelopment of the games in via del Fante, the amount is 14,317 euros.

To these interventions on the play areas, new plantings have been added in recent weeksplanned in various green areas of the city, as part of the reforestation work that aims to fill the gaps that have accumulated over the years, either for the natural death of plants, either for the damage caused by bad weather or for the necessary felling , as the essences were sick and at risk of falling. About 600 plants of 16 species, for an investment by the Municipality of 90 thousand euros. Patchwork works, not only in the public gardens, but also along the streets and cycle and pedestrian paths. Every single intervention was studied at the table by the technicians of the Municipality with the support of an agronomist. The selected tree species will harmonize with those already present in each specific area.