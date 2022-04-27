Parco della Salute, “all wrong, let’s at least redo the Molinette”

The identified area, the former Fiat Avio, is too small to accommodate the four hospitals, educational and research activities. For the Order of Doctors of Turin, if it is not possible to change the location, all that remains is to lower expectations and modify the project



“Let’s at least make Molinette 2”. The appeal, after the gradual downsizing of the project of Turin Health Parkwith the spin-off first of the Cto, then of the Regina Margherita and finally of a large part of the Sant’Anna, comes fromOrder of Doctors. “What is happening – reads a note – is proof of what was clear from the beginning” and that is that “the area of ​​the former Fiat Avio was not sufficient to host all the hospitals of the current City of Health” . According to the highest representation of white coats, the problem is linked to the area chosen by the previous legislature for the realization of the work to the point of asking “if it is really not possible to find a more suitable site”. And alternatively “let’s take note and at least redo the Molinette”.



From the futuristic plan of a center of excellence for high-intensity medicine, research and teaching, to the minimum wage. This is the position of the doctors, who had already expressed their perplexities a year ago when they defined the project launched by the council of Sergio Chiamparino. “The first mistake, the most significant, the one that determined everything that happened after – reads the official note of the Order – was the choice of the area: former Fiat Avio, a narrow area, restricted between via Nizza, the Lingotto, the Railway and the skyscraper of the Region, where the new hospital in which the activity of the old principals would be concentrated, could not have more than 1,040 beds in all, compared to the more than 1,700 that originally existed ”.



Reason why the president Guido Giustetto believes that the spin-off of the CTO is justified – “whose building would have been transformed, in a daring way to say the least, into a general hospital, definitively losing its nature as a trauma center and also the physical connection with the largest Spinal Unit in Italy ”- by Regina Margherita,“ claiming a specificity and modernization that has already taken place or is in progress that made it useless ”, and finally Sant’Anna. Also in this case the rethinking, according to the doctors, is sacrosanct: “Better that he joins Regina Margherita in a new company to be set up as a Maternal-Infantile Pole, dividing obstetrics from gynecology and perhaps separating the oncology specialist from the latter. “.



In short, second the Order did well this regional administration to drastically downsize the original design. A project “really far from the original ideas”. But on the other hand “we had feared that those ideas were a dream, since the choice of the area and the downsizing of the beds was known. We had also documented on several occasions the critical aspects of the project and how the grandiose objectives, in those conditions, were neither realistic nor achievable ”. At this point, there is very little left of that ambitious plan: the coup de grace will probably come soon with the probable withdrawal of the last two business clusters – Siram (Salini Impregilo) e Sias of the Dogliani family – from competitive dialogue. And according to the Turin doctors, given the premises, it’s not a bad thing.



The hope of the Order, already expressed in the past, would be a rethinking of what it defines “original sin”, that is, the choice of the former Fiat Avio area, otherwise, according to President Giustetto it would be good news at least construction of Molinette 2, so as to overcome a structure now 90 years old and which needs 15-20 million maintenance every year.