Parco della Salute, the revolt of women: “Do not separate the Sant’Anna pole”

How much was thought to gain from the sale of the old hospitals which will now remain with their current function? And how the economic-financial plan of the Parco della Salute project will have to change to allow for the modification: four hospitals (Sant’Anna, Regina Margherita, Cto and new Molinette on the ex-Fiat Avio area) instead of the two indicated in the old project, pole of excellence and CTO as a local hospital? There is more than one question behind the scenes of the clash born from the spread of the news about the Region’s desire to keep Sant’Anna out of the Park to give birth to a new maternal-infant company. Not to mention the age of the hospitals: Molinette born in 1935, Sant’Anna born in 1938, Regina Margherita born in 1961. Maintenance costs are very high and weigh heavily on companies’ budgets. “We will make a new economic-financial plan, but this has nothing to do with the Health Park project for which there are no obstacles,” says councilor for health Luigi Icardi.

The associations that deal with women’s health do not like the new project of unpacking women’s care. Sixty associations (including CGIL and UIL) gathered under the acronym “Health Group: 194 voices” sound the alarm: “We are women, not incubators”. And they explain: «This choice means not taking into account the health of mothers. Today an increasing number of pregnancies occur in women who have diseases (heart disease, kidney disease) or who develop them during pregnancy. The need to activate multidisciplinary assistance is therefore widely recognized, so that obstetricians work in close and daily contact with other specialists, cardiologists, nephrologists, surgeons, adult hematologists “.

Yesterday the issue of reactions from the healthcare world was addressed during the council that took place in Acqui and the conviction emerged from Alberto Cirio’s team that it is appropriate to continue: birth of the new company and fracture in the care of women with the birth of maternal-infant company and the division: gynecology and oncology in the health center of excellence and obstetrics and neonatology in the old hospital that remains where it is.

It is not only the Municipality and the University’s medical school, but also the professionals in favor of the operation that ask for a quick return to discussion in the control room. Daniele Farina is the director of neonatology of the Città della Salute and has always been against the transfer to the Health Park: «A question of space – he argues -, the former Fiat Avio area is too small. If they gave us a maternal-infant tower it would be fine for us, but from what we know there are no square meters. I launch a provocation: give us the skyscraper of the Region ».

Farina asks the University to sit at the table and discuss all the options in the field: “In the absence of a maternal-infant tower, I am in favor of the decision of the Region, but in that project there is an error: obstetrics and gynecology cannot be separated . Only oncological gynecology should go to the Park ».