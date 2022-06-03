Parcoursup 2022: the 10 tweets that made us laugh the most (courage)

Parcoursup, the return

This Thursday, June 2, 2022 was an important day for high school students. It was on this date that nearly 940,000 students discovered the first answers to their wishes formulated on the dreaded Parcoursup platform in order to plan their academic future from the start of the next school year.

A major step for future graduates who therefore had the right to four types of possible answers to their choices: “Yes”, “Yes-if”, “On the waiting list” and “No”. A stressful and complex situation which was able to make the happiness of a few lucky ones, but which also frustrated, disappointed, distraught the students who saw their wishes fly away or be placed on condition.

student hangovers

Also, if they now have to wait until July 15 – the date of the last admission phase – to find out their future, these high school students forced to review their plans or live with their fingers crossed for a month have already taken advantage of social networks. to release the pressure and try to laugh at this raffle that is sometimes as sadistic as it is unfair.

And since we’re nice and want to make you smile again after what could have been a difficult evening, we’ve selected the funniest tweets for you about the number one enemy of students: Parcoursup.

When Parcoursup kindly helps you find a job