Paredes reveals behind the scenes of signing Leo Messi – Foot11.com

Last summer, to everyone’s surprise, Lionel Messi settled in Paris to join PSG for two seasons. After a long trip to Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian striker, at the end of his contract, had not found an agreement with his club and therefore had to take a ticket to the capital. Leandro Paredes, friend and teammate with the Argentinian, had, in the company of several Parisian players, spent his holidays with the Pulgba, a few hours before his official arrival at PSG.

And during an interview with TyC Sports, the midfielder admitted to being very surprised to see Lionel Messi arrive in Paris.

“We had seen him in Ibiza the day before, and he was leaving the next day to sign with his club (Barça), that was all. We still told him: ‘come with us’ but he said to us: ‘I’ve already arranged everything, tomorrow I’m traveling to sign’. Then, I don’t know what happened on that trip to Barcelona, ​​because the very night he was going to sign the contract, he told us he was coming here. At first, we obviously didn’t believe him. When he told me that he had already arranged everything and that he was going to Paris to sign the contract, I said to him: ‘until you sign and I see you with the Paris shirt Saint-Germain, I won’t believe you”

“The whistles, I couldn’t believe them”

After dazzling years at Barça, Lionel Messi encountered a few delicate months at PSG. Statistics far from its classics as well as sometimes mediocre performances. And after the Parisian elimination against Real in the Champions League, he was the target of whistles from part of the Parisian public. A behavior that surprised Leandro Paredes. “When they whistled it I couldn’t believe it, these are things we can’t handle but it was really crazy. You suffer because knowing what Leo is, what he generates and what he gives you, what he tries to do for the club and how the truth is presented is boring. »

Unless the situation turns around, Messi should stay at PSG this summer with, this time, perhaps applause.