Paredes, Ruiz, Skriniar, Alloh, Balde

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The uncertain future of Leandro Paredes, what role for Fabián Ruiz in the Parisian midfielder, the point on the mercato tracks of the Rouge & Bleu, Teddy Alloh is courted and Thierno Baldé will engage with Troyes.

In today’s edition, The Parisian focuses on the future of Leandro Paredes. Still under contract until June 2024the 28-year-old Argentinian could bear the brunt of the next recruitment of Fabian Ruiz in the middle of the field. Since his arrival at PSG in January 2019 from Zenit St. Petersburg against a check of 47M€the Argentinian international “never seemed to fully flourish or be really well utilized by a PSG who has been looking for a lot tactically in recent seasons. » Possessing a certain market value, the former of AS Roma is one of the candidates for a departure this summer. LikeIdrissa Gueye since the signing of Renato Sancheshe could integrate the second training group in the event of the arrival of Fabian Ruiz. As announced several days ago, discussions with the Juventus Torino take place regarding a transfer of Leandro Paredesbut the Old lady must first of all degrease his midfield (Arthur and Adrien Rabiot). ” The PSG would at least wait 20M€ of a player bought more than double the Zenit Saint-Petersburg »reports LP. Approaching the World Cup 2022 to Qatarthe native of San Justo (in Argentina) would thus find the Serie A and could evolve alongside his Argentine compatriot and former Parisian teammate, Angel Di Maria.

Despite a 2021-2022 season marked by many physical glitches (20 games missed due to injury), Leandro Paredes was able to show a seductive face on a few occasions with the jersey of the PSG. He was particularly important during the matches of Champions League as in the quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich in April 2021 (0-1) or more recently at Santiago Bernabeu (1-3) where his exit marked the beginning of the Parisian disaster against the real Madrid. In addition to certain aspects of his game which could bring added value to the PSG (calmness with the ball, tempo management, technical accuracy), the Argentinian also keeps a very strong bond with the locker room executives like Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi. “Despite the competition, he remains an interesting player to have in his ranks. But as the transfer window progresses, the need for cash and the urgency to sell will come first.concludes LP.

The Ile-de-France daily also wonders what role will play Fabian Ruiz to PSG. The Spanish international could be the third Paris signing in midfield after the arrivals of Vitinha and Renato Sanches. “An agreement now exists between the capital club and the 26-year-old Spaniard on the basis of a future contract. » It now remains to reach an agreement with the Napoli. A sum between 25M€ and 30M€ could satisfy all parties but “the mathematical operation promises to be complex while sales are at a standstill. » Luis Campos wishes to take advantage of the player’s contractual situation (June 2023) in order to attract him at low cost and take the lead on the competition. Two years ago, the Neapolitan president, Aurelio de Laurentiisrated his player at 100M€.

Since his arrival at Naples in 2018, Fabian Ruiz mostly evolves in a role of number 8 in a 4-3-3 or 4-4-2. Technically gifted and endowed with a good quality of passing and striking, the 26-year-old player totaled 22 goals and 15 assists in 166 matches with the SSC Napoli. At the Red & Blue, “he would come to form a duo with Marco Verratti in midfield instead of Vitinha Where Leandro Paredesthat the PSG still want to sell. » Fabian Ruiz does not have the qualities of a playmaker or a sentry. Despite his size (1m89), he does not dominate in aerial play. But Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier have a specific goal with the recruitment of the Spaniard. Its profile tends more “towards a game of possession rather than transition. »

On his side, The Team takes stock of the mercato tracks of the PSG. Indeed, the club of the capital remains active to complete three recruits before the closing of the transfer window on September 1st. Re Milan Skriniarthe defender is still a track but Inter Milan always ask 70M€ for his player under contract until 2023. “Asked on Monday about an imminent new offer for the Slovak, the PSG rejected this hypothesis. » For their part, the Nerazzurri indicated that the Rouge & Bleu had not relaunched the file. In case of failure, Luis Campos “has already targeted another profile. Without it having taken, in the state, a concrete character. » Re Fabian Ruizhis case has taken a more concrete turn in recent hours. “Now the PSG knows he has a real chance of signing the Spanish international. » A five-year contractual agreement has already been reached with the 26-year-old and negotiations with Naples will open. ” Whether Ruiz is recruited, he will integrate the rotation of numbers 8 and will be a stand-in for Lionel Messi for the 10″ postreports THE. For attack, PSG redirected its research after the failures in the files Gianluca Scamacca and Robert Lewandowski. And Luis Campos already has a clear profile for this position. “Described as a complete striker, this rare pearl can evolve in several positions in front (axial and on the sides). » If the identity of the player has not yet filtered, the Parisian board would have already come into contact with its representatives, specifies the sports daily. But as in other sectors, the Rouge & Bleu will have to make room (Arnaud Kalimuendo, Mauro Icardi) before welcoming a recruit.

At the departure radius, the PSG could see two of his Titis leave the club soon. Indeed, the right side, Thierno Balde (20 years old, under contract until 2023), will engage with Troyes. After a successful season at Haventhe Titi will discover the League 1. ESTAC and the capital club have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of the 20-year-old player. On his side, Teddy Hello (20 years old) is courted by AC Ajaccio. The promoted Corsican learned about the Parisian left side, under contract until 2023. ” In Italythe Genoa also contacted Paris “reports The Team.