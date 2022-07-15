Paredros offers personalized nutrition plans thanks to integrative medicine

More and more people want to lead a healthier life. This objective is achieved by performing physical activity, improving emotional stability and eating in a balanced way.

In the constant search for innovative methods for the general well-being of people, Paredros studies different integrative medicine treatments. This nutritional consultancy has found through epigenetics the solution to be able to offer 100% personalized diagnoses and treatments to patients. Paredros services include the design of food plans adapted to the characteristics and needs of each organism.

Integrative medicine, with microbiome analysis and epigenetic reports

According to what was explained by Jaime Azpiazu, dietician nutritionist at the head of Paredros, personalized medicine, based on knowledge of the genetic profile of patients, could be considered the greatest medical revolution in a long time. This is due to the possibilities it offers to leave behind the “one size fits all” approach, both in diagnosis and therapymedications and prevention.

Azpiazu emphasizes the need for each patient to receive personalized treatment, based on the fact that, although there are similarities between people, each organism is different and therefore the personalization of medicine is necessary.

In this sense, epigenetic science and the study of the microbiome can be used in the field of nutrition. By obtaining the genetic analysis of the patient, the nutritionist may be able to better understand your metabolism, nutrient absorption, and interaction with your body’s cyclefor the customization of a balanced diet.

Personal, sports and child nutrition plans

Thanks to Paredros’ extensive knowledge and experience in dietary advice, the clinic has different plans to adapt to the needs of each patient. With the personal nutrition option, the physio-pathological state of the person, energy expenditure, body composition and habits are taken into account, tastes and schedules. From there, they work on weight gain or loss and treat possible pathologies, such as hypertension, diabetes, allergies and intolerances.

On the other hand, the sports nutrition plan is oriented to the patient to reach his maximum performance and meet your goals. Finally, the child nutrition plan is dedicated to food education for the little ones, offering parents keys to healthy nutrition.

To receive any of Paredros’ treatments, the patient only has to contact us through the web and request an appointment. They can serve you at any of their facilities, located in Santander, Selaya, Galizano and Colindres.



