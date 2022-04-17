Parental schools, pupils doubled in two years: “Covid has sparked the business. It is serious that it becomes a refuge for parents No vax”

“Many parental schools built in the last two years have imploded: having a forest or a yurt is not enough to open one; a pedagogical project is needed ”. To think so are people like Emanuela Gelain39 years old, pedagogist, creator of “Flow”the first center for “agile learning” in Italy e Emily Mignanelli, teacher, mother, founder in 2009 of the Osimo Dynamic Community School. Mignanelli and Gelain, with a few others, began to “build” parental schools at a time when those who made this choice (granted by Italian law) were considered a heretic by most.

Until three years ago in our country the pupils in “homeschooling”Were – according to data from the Ministry of Education – just over 6 thousand out of over seven million students. Growth was recorded every year, albeit minimal: in 2017/2018 the students studying at home were 4,174; 5,126 in 2018/2019. With the pandemic, the parenting school business broke out: in 2019/2020 the boys in parental school were 17.002, almost eleven thousand children and young people have abandoned public education for that made by mom and dad or by private teachers who educate in place of their parents. A phenomenon that has imploded within a few months since in the 2021/2022 have become 13,180.

“What has happened in the last two years – explains Gelain – is unsettling And serious. Last year I received two calls a month from people asking me how to open a parenting school. People without any pedagogical model, without having studied psychology or anything else, opened a school just because they had a cottage. They welcomed all those who escaped from the highway just because they were No vax or No mask“.

Schools born only to respond to health and non-pedagogical needs. Behind the Flow story there is a research, a study. The educating community of Vicenzacreated by Emanuela Gelainis inspired by the democratic schools, the famous “Summerhill School” founded by Alexander Sutherland Neill in 1921. It welcomes 35 children and six middle school boys. Every year, the students that the families entrust to Gelain, must take a public exam in order to access the next class. In Flow there is no “program”, the subsidiary is not followed but, in any case, the ministerial indications are referenced. For example, to study the First World War they did a deepening on propaganda. “In these new schools born in the last two years there has been too much improvisation. Often – says the founder of Flow – I think that sregulation would be needed but on the other hand I am convinced that we would face an absurd bureaucratization ”. Gelain has a proposal: “Instead of examining the pupils, it should be done to the teachers of the parental schools”.

The same concern is shared by Emily Mignanelli who has just published for “Feltrinelli” the book “Parents on expiry. From attachment to detachment, to love is to let go “:” After the famous Lorenzin decree – underlines Mignanelli – which brought the number of compulsory vaccinations in childhood and adolescence from four to ten, a stampede from public school began . The problem is that many realities that have opened have imploded: it is not enough to have a forest or a yurt to open a school; a pedagogical project is needed ”. Mignanelli, who sent her son to state childhood until the age of five and who was a teacher in the public sector, is convinced that last year the parental schools were filled parents opposed to the mask. A need, not so much dictated by a basic choice on teaching but by fear, by intolerance for the rules imposed. Many responded to this need: “Opening a parenting school is all too easy. Do you think – explains Mignanelli – that there are groups that are formed on social networks to give life to a last-minute education “.

She is even more convinced of this hypothesis put in place by Mignanelli Cecilia Fazoli, pedagogist, parental school consultant. Ten years ago, in Faenza, with other parents he gave birth to an experience of that kind and today he has two children, one ten years old who does pure homeschooling and another 14 years old who should be in high school but is in a parentage. . “It must be said, first of all, that it is not only parents who teach. My son – says Fazoli – also sees a musician craftsman; he does manual activities; he goes to the countryside; he has math lessons with a teacher who comes to our house while my husband and I deal with art, history “. The Emilian pedagogist has not seen television for fifteen years and her children have not had not only vaccinations against Covid, but not even the others. On the phenomenon of parental schools you have clear ideas: “Those who have moved in the last two years have done so in the wake of fear, not on the basis of an educational sensitivity. It was an escape, but in reality they don’t want to stay out of public school ”.

To be convinced, however, that it was not just an exodus in time of Covid is Sergio Lealipresident ofFamily education association. Dad of two boys (16 and 18 years old) in parental education for nine years, architect, is keen to say that his wife Nunzia is a foreign language teacher in a high school institute so the vice president of the association Giulia Pecis Cavagna. Leali has no doubts: “In recent years the interest in parental education has grown, the public system is at the point of no return. The coincidence of the boom with the outbreak of the pandemic is evident but it was not an escape but a search for something that is thought or thought to be better ”. The president of “Education family” is convinced that of those 13,180 this year many will remain because they appreciated this educational model but does not hide a risk: “We must not slip into business”.