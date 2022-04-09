Parents blame California for rising COVID cases in schools

For many mothers of families in schools in Southern California, the state authorities are to blame for the recent increases in COVID among students.

Once the state said schools could welcome students without masks into their classrooms, despite some complaining, education authorities followed through on the rules.

“It is now where we are seeing that this uprising was premature, but we already saw it coming,” said Brenda Camacho, a mother with an 8-year-old daughter in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD).

“There are parents concerned about the health of their children now more than ever that many children come to school without protecting themselves,” he said.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, there are 14 schools with outbreaks in a period of just one week. Among the most affected are some 12 elementary schools and two high schools.

The numbers come after the BA.2 subvariant is now believed to be the dominant strain of COVID-19 circulating in Los Angeles County, with the number of daily infections increasing, though hospitalization numbers remain low and the mortality rate continues to decline.

Last week, BA.2 accounted for about 32% of infections in the county, double the rate of 16% from the previous week.

“It is an ordeal to have to open virtual letters from schools or be in the throes of calls to be told that your child has the virus or was close to another infected child,” said LAUSD parent Mariela Gonzalez.

“If we see that the cases are increasing, the schools should impose their own mask mandates so that the children do not get sick, and not the government,” said Gonzalez.

The increase in outbreaks in schools correlates with the spread of the BA.2 subvariant, and is followed by the lifting of the mask mandate, said Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer.

However, Ferrer noted that the test positivity rate remains very low at school sites, below the countywide rate. She urged campuses to closely monitor outbreaks and take steps like improving ventilation, as well as requiring weekly testing for unvaccinated students.

For parents, the recommendations are not enough.

“What we parents should do is each one of us go to our school directors and ask for more control when it comes to masks, because the removal of masks was very premature,” said Juan Manuel Martínez, a parent in the Montebello Unified School District. .

Ferres said for his part that he knows that many do not like the use of the mask, but it is a fact that they help.

“As we see more outbreaks in schools, we have to look at that and not write it off, not say, ‘No, I’m never going to wear those masks again.’ We will apply protections when necessary.”

The end of the mask mandate in schools came almost exactly two years after the state closed schools for the first time in many districts in March 2020. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it would align with state rules after March 11.

Also on March 11, UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement that it was “premature to discuss removing these health and safety measures while there were still many unvaccinated youth.”