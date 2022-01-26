“Parents do not condemn gay children”

There can be many reasons for friction with their children from abandoning their studies to problems with justice, even sexual orientation can become so. But the general warning that the Pontiff wanted to address to parents is unique: “Never condemn a child”. Rather, following the example of Saint Joseph and asking for God’s help in the most difficult moments is the path indicated by the Pope in general audience to all parents. The concept of do not leave homosexual children alone but rather to be particularly close to him is yet another gesture of opening by Pope Francis to the rainbow world. Not at all obvious in the Catholic Church.

The Pope already in‘October 2020, on the occasion of the world premiere at the Rome Film Festival of Evgeny Afineevsky’s docufilm dedicated to him, had launched a strong message of acceptance of people of different sexual orientation to the world: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family They are children of God. No one should be cast out or made unhappy for this. What we have to create is one law of civil coexistence. This way they are legally covered. I fought for this. ”