parents find him after 14 years- Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi

Child abductions are a plague in China (20,000 disappeared per year). This story has a happy ending. But the eighteen year old wants to stay with the family who “bought” him

They spent fourteen years searching for the missing baby, traveling through China with their itinerant boiled ravioli stand, transformed into a signboard: all the photos they had of the child were on display, a sign that promised 200 thousand yuan as a reward to those who gave useful information. Hundreds of reports, as many painful disappointments. It seemed like one of many hopeless stories, why kidnappings of children by smuggling gangs have been a huge plague in China for decades: a 2015 statistic counted 20,000 disappeared per year.

Yet, even in China miracles happen: the couple reunited with their lost son, who became an 18-year-old boy. A movie story, and in fact it reached the cinema, told in 2014 by «Dearest», a Hong Kong production. The real story ended this week with a family reunification ceremony organized by the Shenzhen police who arrested the child thief and denounced the couple who had adopted the four-year-old child (by buying him). Happy ending, but …

This via crucis that marked two Chinese families it started in 2007 on the outskirts of Shenzhen. A four-year-old boy was playing in the street in front of the house; the father was dozing inside. Then the dark. The police reconstructed the fact: a man had approached little Sun Zhuo, had lured him with a toy and a candy, had taken him away. Zhuo was handed over to another family, in a village a thousand kilometers away from Shenzhen. Those were the years of the one-child law and many Chinese couples were desperate for having a girl and not a boy. Many resorted to adoption, often a bogus adoption, because most of the 20,000 children kidnapped each year were sold on the black market to traffickers.

In 2015, driven by the demographic decline, the Chinese government abolished the law requiring only one birth per family and now kidnappings have plummeted to about twenty a year, Beijing statistics say. As at the end of a war or a great natural disaster, there are thousands of missing and anxious families left. Like so many others, Sun Zhuo’s parents never stopped looking for him. Associations of relatives of the kidnapped have also arisen, which have joined forces on the web and have begun to exchange information (the most famous is called “Baobei Hujia”, Bimbo comes home) and has solved dozens of cases. The police were also organized, and in 2016 launched the “Tuanyuan” (Reunion) program: it is a database that can be consulted on the web that contains names, photos and information on thousands of lost children.

The police have activated 3,000 collection points of blood to which parents can turn to leave a sample and allow forensic experts to dispose of their DNA. According to the Ministry of State Security, 530 million Chinese have been interested at least once in one of the cases contained in the “Tuanyuan” database: this number makes us understand how serious and felt the problem of child trafficking in China is. The results were spectacular: this year the special police team tracked down around 8,000 children who had fallen into the traffickers’ network or were lost and arrested 700 people; adults also emerged in the great search who had disappeared a long time ago, at an early age.

This is the case of our baby stolen in Shenzhen in 2007 and resurfaced today at 18, a high school student. His name is no longer Sun Zhuo, he took the name of his adoptive parents, who had had a baby girl and bought the boy. He was raised in a village in Shandong province, studied and is now in his senior year of high school. In all likelihood, the neighbors of the boy’s new family knew how he got there and have been silent for years. Common silence in these stories, the police say.

Child thief also identified, such Wu, put in jail. We have said that there is a last but, a doubt, at the end of this story. The boy was taken to Shenzhen for the family reunion ceremony, there were hugs and many tears shared with his parents. But then the boy said he wanted to return to Shandong, to the couple who had adopted him and his sister: “I have been with them for ten years, they raised me and made me study, I apologize, now I know I have two families.”