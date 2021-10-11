Parents of a Canadian school want to kick out the Iron Maiden fan principal. The petition not to get her fired

Sharon Burns is the principal of the High School in St. Catherines, Ontario in Canada, and is a huge fan of Iron Maiden.

Now Sharon risks losing her job, due to a petition launched by some parents, worried that her love for the British band is directly related to Satanism.

The battle of the parents started following two posts, published by Burns on the principal’s official social media (later removed), where the principal shows everything his love for Maiden: in the first photo, the principal makes the gesture of Horn, next to a banner and a plaque dedicated to the group. In the other, the offending one, we see the mascot Eddie next to the writing Eddie 666 inside a heart. And it is precisely this reference to Satanism that would have triggered the alarm among the parents of the students of St. Catherines, who therefore launched the petition called Eden High School Principal, Sharon Burns, Needs To Be Transferred Immediately! (Eden High School Principal Principal Sharon Burns needs to be transferred immediately!). At the moment, the petition has been signed for about 500 people.

via Change.org

“As parents involved – reads the motivation – we are deeply disturbed that the headmaster assigned to the school blatantly displayed satanic symbols and hers fidelity to satanic practices on its public social media platforms where all students can see them. As parents we ask for your transfer to another school. Please, let’s replace it with another principal that you align with the values ​​of the families of Eden and that he does not sabotage the teaching or advocacy of those values ​​and that he will not try to introduce impressionable students to satanic practices or symbols“. A further clarification, arrived a few hours later, specified that “no one cares which band she likes and this is not about choosing what she listens to. This would be mean and senseless“. The real problem, it seems, would be precisely the wording 666.

At the same time, other parents wanted to show their support for Burns, throwing one in turn petition call We Need Mrs Burns (We need Mrs. Burns), who has already achieved more than 19,000 subscriptions. “She [Burns] it spreads nothing but love and kindness – says the description – and is probably one of the best and most enthusiastic principals the school has ever had“.