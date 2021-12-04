Parents of the 15-year-old killer in handcuffs – RSI Swiss Radio and Television

The parents of the 15-year-old who killed 4 students and injured 7 others were arrested today, Saturday, in last Tuesday’s shooting in a high school on the outskirts of Detroit.

The couple, actively sought by the FBI and the police, had disappeared a few hours before being indicted for having bought and left the firearm he later used as a gift to the boy. They must now answer for the charge of involuntary homicide. The two lawyers say they weren’t fleeing. But the fact that they had turned off their cell phones and withdrawn a sum of $ 4,000 before leaving suggests, according to police officers, that they were on the run.

The son was indicted by the authorities as an adult. Among the charges, multiple murder and terrorism. The father bought the weapon, a semi-automatic pistol, and gave it to his son as a Christmas present. Later the boy had posted some pictures of the gun on social media and, according to the police, before carrying out the massacre he had recorded a video, not broadcast on the net, in which he announced his intention to use the weapon in the school. For him the prospect of life imprisonment is looming.