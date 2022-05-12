Parents reach an agreement with Canó
After being released by the Mets, Robinson Canó seems to have found a new home in the Majors. The Padres may be close to finalizing a deal with the eight-time all-star, sources told MLB.com on Thursday.
The deal, first reported by MLB Network correspondent Jon Heyman, has not yet been finalized and details are yet to be announced by the team.
The 39-year-old veteran was designated for assignment by the Mets on May 2, even though he was still owed $37.6 million on his contract. He hit .195 with a home run and three RBIs in 12 games with New York in 2022.
Here’s a look at what the move means for the Padres
Clearly, the Padres’ offense can improve. But his lack of depth has been exposed early this season.
The slugger brings a much-needed lefty bat to the club off the bench. Manager Bob Melvin is known for his aggressiveness in playing particular matchups.
Canó could also be a designated hitter at times – although Luke Voit is seen as the incumbent. The Quisqueyan also provides depth in the intermediate.
No, it’s not the same Cano who finished in the top six in MVP voting for five straight seasons from 2010 to 2014, nor the one who won two Gold Gloves with the Yankees.
But it’s a low-cost gamble that could give the Padres a boost against right-handed pitching. Canó missed the entire 2021 season while serving his second suspension for use of prohibited substances. In 2020, he hit .339/.368/.534 against righties.
In addition, Canó is a native of San Pedro de Macorís, just like Fernando Tatis Jr.
Canó is not the cure for all the ills of the Fathers. She helps with bench depth, but the team’s main problem – aside from injuries to Tatis, Voit and Wil Myers – is low production from the outfielders.
With the trade deadline approaching, San Diego could be looking for a bat for its outfield.