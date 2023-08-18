Parents refused: the court allowed the child to be vaccinated against tuberculosis and hepatitis B

The Court of Appeal of Santiago accepted the appeal for protection presented by Dr. Luis Tisne Bruce, doctors of the Hospital Santiago Oriente. and authorized the 11-month-old girl to be vaccinated against tuberculosis and hepatitis B, given the parents’ refusal.

In a unanimous decision, the Third Chamber of the Court of Appeal established the parents’ illegal and arbitrary actions, which endangered their daughter’s physical integrity and health.

The resolution states that “it is necessary to bear in mind that the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, in its Article 3, declares that States have an obligation to ensure their best interests and ensure the necessary protection and care for them.” welfare, which is linked to its Article 6, which establishes that every child has the right to life and that the State must guarantee their survival and development to the maximum extent possible”.

“All of them have a correlation in the guarantee of Article 19 No. 1 of the Political Constitution to protect the life and physical integrity of the child, which is put into practice with the programs and sanitary measures available to the State of Chile and to the population as a whole. its competent bodies regarding the establishment of compulsory vaccination to prevent highly dangerous diseases,” he added.