Paris, 10-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase. Her mother disappeared: she is wanted

Tragedy on the outskirts of Paris. A 10-year-old boy was found dead within a suitcase a hundred meters from the family home. There were no traces of him (and of his mother, currently missing and wanted on suspicion of murder) since last night when the father of the child gave the alarm of the disappearance of both. The discovery last night in the suburbs of the French capital, a Ferrières-en-Brie.

According to initial findings, he was killed with several stab wounds. To make the macabre discovery was a dog of the canine unit of the fire brigade. Police are actively searching in the area for his mother, a 33-year-old woman, who had disappeared with him. At the moment the suspicions are focused on her for the murder of the child, which would have taken place in her home. Her husband had reported the disappearance of mother and son last night. The agents and the prosecutor, immediately rushed, had detected traces of blood in the house.

In the house you find traces of blood

The mother is suspected of killing her son at home. In fact, traces of blood were found in the house, as the broadcaster Bfm TV explains. It was the victim’s father who reported the disappearance from home of his 10-year-old son and 33-year-old wife. The first searches were started yesterday, and then resumed today. Bfm TV reports that the couple was going through a difficult time and that the mother disappeared without taking anything with her.

Last updated: Thursday 27 January 2022, 19:16



