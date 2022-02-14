Paris, 97 arrests at the no vax demonstration. On social video with agent pointing the gun: the police open an internal investigation

Ninety seven arrests And 513 warnings minutes. TO Paris this is the balance of the “Convoys of freedom”, the no vax demonstrations organized against the restrictive measures for Covid: the accusation is of having participated or organized an unauthorized demonstration. Among those arrested there would also be one of the best known leaders of the yellow vests, Jerome Rodrigues.

It seems that the intention of the protesters is to leave this morning towards Brussels, given that tomorrow a no green pass and no vax meeting is scheduled in the capital of Belgium. According to the security forces, they would have been 3,000 the vehicles that attempted to enter on Saturday Paris: the demonstrators reached the capital from Nice, Lille, Strasbourg, Vimy or Chateaubourg. The drivers had spent the previous night trying to enter the capital, but failed. Police announced today that they will maintain the same protective equipment as yesterday to avoid new blockades in Paris. There would be more police interventions this night in the neighborhood of the Champs-Elysées.

The tension surrounding the protest is mounting for some video released yesterday on social networks: one of these would show a policeman who, after having chased and stopped a car in which a group of demonstrators were traveling, would have gotten out of his car holding his gun and pointing the weapon at the driver. Place de l’Etoile. The Paris police chief has asked to open an internal investigation into this matter. Another video that was released on social media shows a policeman who, on Champs – Elyséeshits a man in the head with a truncheon.