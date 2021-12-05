Paris and Marsaglia for the first podium in downhill 2, delayed start

On the “Birds of Prey” another dream day for the conclusion of poker competitions in Colorado, but the wind forces the postponement (9.30 pm) and the lowering of the start. Kilde, Mayer and Feuz in front of the prediction, the blues can repeat themselves. LIVE on NEVEITALIA.

Sunday 5 December, 18:35

Beaver Creek welcomes the number 3 descent of the season, the second within 24 hours after the magic of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde on Saturday.

Right on the Norwegian, together with the red bib Matthias Mayer and the inevitable Beat Feuz, twice on the podium between Lake Louise and yesterday’s race-1, the spotlight is on for the last challenge in this 2021 at the Birds of Prey.

Start postponed for an hour and a half, at 21.30, and with a lowered start due to wind and therefore without the initial plan, with the world champion Vincent Kriechmayr (still dry of podiums in this long weekend in Colorado) to open the contention and Feuz himself who chose the number 3 again, thus starting before Innerhofer (4), Mayer (5), Paris (7) and Kilde (9), for a start of descent from … chills. There is also expectation for the Azzurri, protagonists in race-1 after two disappointing super-gs and Matteo Marsaglia, who had the lot number 30, who will even try to do better than 4th place 24 hours ago.

Second male descent of Beaver Creek that you can follow up NEVEITALIA, starting at 21.30 with the FIS live timing service.

Buzzi will also be looking for a good result in Team Italia, starting with 34, Casse (36), Bosca with 46 and Zazzi, penultimate of the startlist with number 56.