Paris-Bercy 2021, Jannik Sinner is a significant disadvantage against Carlos Alcaraz – OA Sport

The awaited challenge has arrived. It had been talked about for days, since the main draw of the Masters1000 of Paris-Bercy has been drawn up. Second round and challenge between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The two young people, of whom the tennis world speaks, will compete in a match of extremely important value for the South Tyrolean.

Jannik, in fact, will need to win to give strength to his candidacy for the Finals. Currently in the top-8 of the Race, the blue will not be able to make calculations and in a tournament of this kind putting as much hay in the farm as possible will be the priority. The obligation to make a result and the objective strength of the opponent complicate matters considerably.

Sinner, in fact, will go down on the Parisian field having everything to lose, while Alcaraz will be able to play free and without pressure, challenging a tennis player better placed than him in the standings and having the qualities to be able to beat him.. Here is that the game, even if technically, will be played with a lot of head. From this point of view, the 2001 class of the Bel Paese must have great strength, starting from all the good things it has sown in recent weeks and aware of its abilities.

It will obviously not be easy because Alcaraz in Vienna put on a show and showed that he had no fear of anyone. The tennis player from the Bel Paese, therefore, knows that he is in the presence of a very qualified rival and to overcome him a solid and qualitative performance will be necessary, concentrating most of the energy on the match rather than on the importance of the stakes.

The umpteenth test of maturity for Jannik will be and all that remains is to take note of what will happen.

