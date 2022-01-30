Paris: dead of cold or killed by indifference? The end of the photographer René Robert

Died of hypothermia. Or rather – indeed, worse – killed by indifference. It is arousing a wave of emotion and indignation in France the death of René Robert, 84 years old, Swiss native of Friborg, known as the “flamenco photographer”, music and dance (but also ritual) of which he had immortalized the greatest stars.

The death dates back to January 19. It is these days, however, also for the numerous reports on social media and other media by friends and those who knew him, that the outrage over his case is mounting. According to what was reconstructed that evening, after 9pm, Robert was walking around the place de la République in Paris, one of the busiest – at any time – areas of the Ville Lumière. At a certain point, perhaps due to an illness or perhaps a slip, Robert fell to the ground.

Lying in the windows of a wine shop and an optician, unable to move, he received no help from anyone. Yet it was difficult not to notice a body on the ground, especially in such a central neighborhood. At 6 in the morning, finally, someone called the Paris firefighters, warning of that lifeless figure on the ground. An ambulance arrived urgently in rue de Turbigo, where the photographer lay all night in the cold, and took him to Cochin Hospital, a downtown hospital. It was too late. Doctors failed to revive him. The cause was noted on the death report “extreme hypothermia“. Most likely if someone had called for help a few hours earlier, Robert would have been saved. And, just as likely, passers-by had mistaken him for a homeless man. As if not having a home or living were sufficient justification for such a indifference.









“He was a man always available and of great spirit – he remembers the journalist friend Michel Mompontet – He was of few words. Like many photographers, he wasn’t much of a talker. For years I have always seen him with a cigarette in his mouth. Then he stopped. It was elegant, both from the point of view of style and from that of character “.

Among the immortalized flamenco stars – a universe of which Robert was very passionate – there are Paco de Lucia, Enrique Morente, Juana la del Pipa, Camaron. He discovered flamenco in the 1960s, frequenting clubs on the left bank of the Seine. Especially the club le Catalan, also appreciated by the painter Pablo Picasso.