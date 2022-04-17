Paris dominates Marseille thanks to a contentious penalty during a small Classic!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 scorers

The expectation was enormous, the show was not at all there! Tonight’s Classic should have marked the history of the biggest rivalry that exists on French soil. If Paris-Saint-Germain take the lead in Ligue 1 in the history of the “Classic” thanks to this victory (note: the two teams were perfectly equal before the match), it was a rather soporific match except for the end. of the encounter.

The first ten minutes seemed to be those of a big Champions League match between two teams who don’t know each other at all and who are just waiting to judge each other. The first spark came from a huge mistake on the part of Pau Lopez, who misjudged a gem of a pass from record holder Marco Verratti. Neymar Jr cuts in the cross before the goalkeeper touches the ball and kicks off the game in the eleventh minute of play.

A goalie story tonight! After Pau Lopez, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s turn to offer a goal to Olympique de Marseille. Half an hour into the game, Dimitri Payet takes on a corner and finds the Italian goalkeeper who completely misses his exit and offers the ball from one everywhere to Duje Caleta-Car. We thought we were heading for a draw at the break before a second period of madness, the referee decided otherwise!

A more than controversial hand

On the last chance of the first period, Neymar tries a small ladle in the area and is countered by the thigh then the hand of Valentin Rongier in the area. The VAR then calls the referee of the meeting, Mr. Letexier, who is shown only one angle of the latter, where the hand is visible but not the contact with the thigh, which should have canceled the penalty. It will not be, Kylian Mbappé takes the ball, shoots well on the left side of the cage and scores despite the good decision of Pau Lopez to leave on his right side.

In the second half, offside goals were legion on the side of Paris-Saint-Germain, for largely illicit positions. As the situation began to get seriously tense, OM threw a serious cold snap on the Parc des Princes in the 84th minute of play. William Saliba was found at the far post and opened his foot very well to deceive Gianluigi Donnarumma. Misfortune for the Marseilles, happiness for the Parisians, the central defender is in an offside position of a few millimetres… Victory two goals to one for PSG against an OM who can harbor enormous regrets.

