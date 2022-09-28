Paris Fashion Week 2022: Doja Cat, Cardi B, Off set, three exceptional evenings at L’Arc Paris!

The Fashion Week is back in Paris, and with it a slew ofultra fashion events ! From September 26 to October 4, 2022, while fashion shows and collection presentations follow one another in the capital, don’t miss the evenings and entertainment cannons, Fashion Week special edition !

Fashion Week is back in Paris! Find here all the news related to this fashion week in the capital. Program, events, parades and good addresses, here is what you need to know!

Like every season, the club The Arch organizes memorable evenings during fashion week, in the “front row” of the Champs-Élysées and the Arc de Triomphe. True HQ of American stars, artists, designers and fashion icons, this is the Parisian hot spot par excellence to end your days in a 100% stylish and glamorous atmosphere. We have already come across Diplo, Rick Ross, Cindy Bruna, DJ Snake, but also Thylane Blondeau or Doja Cat. Come vibrate to the sounds of internationally renowned DJ and D’legendary artists of the US music sceneand immortalize your visit to Photocall Couture.

The fashion is indeed present in this high place of Parisian evenings ! In the lair of the club, discover pieces by young designers and couturiers created exclusively for the Arc, like Théo Galbert and the hatter Meg Bornarel who invest, this time, the Curated pop-up (the club shop).

On the occasion of this news Fashion WeekL’Arc has three exceptional evenings in store for you and a crazy line-up!

You will have understood it well, it is the essential club of the week! All you have to do is compose a look on fleek and, a piece of advice, come before midnight ! You can meet beautiful people…