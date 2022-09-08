Paris Fashion Week spring-summer 2023: what to expect from this event?

After New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks comes Paris Fashion Week, which is often the most anticipated. And for good reason, it is the creative cradle of many houses and creators who vibrate to the frantic pace of fashion shows. From September 26 to October 4, 2022, fashion’s young guard, but also the most accomplished designers will present their spring-summer 2023 collections in front of a handful of handpicked guests. Here’s why this Fashion Week will be the most scrutinized.

For the impetus provided by young creation…

From season to season at Fashion Week, the creative momentum of the young guard of French fashion is celebrated through singular demonstrations, sometimes daring, but always rooted in today’s values. Let us quote the duo of Franco-Belgian designers Ester Manas who, with his concept One Size Fits All celebrates all body types. There is also the colorful designer Weinsantothe tandem Kick, masterstone, germanieror Ludovic de Saint-Sernin which clashes with its poetic aesthetic, and haloed with sensuality.

Backstage at the Ester Manas fashion show Hadrian Knight

For Victoria Beckham and The Row on the calendar…

Among the highlights of Paris Fashion Week: the arrival of Victoria Beckham on the official calendar, who used to parade in London, after presenting his collections in New York for almost ten years. Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen will present their parade The Row for the second time in the French capital, Thom Browne will mark its big comeback (after an event show during Men’s Fashion Week), whileIbrahim Kamarasuccessor to the late Virgil Ablohwill unveil its very first wardrobe for Off White. Of course, we expect real shows from other big houses like Balenciaga, Dior, Hermes, Balmain, Chanel, Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Loeweor miu miu.