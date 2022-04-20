Paris for a tenth title, the race for Europe is raging

On the shores of the Mediterranean, two ambitious candidates for the European Cups face off five days before the end of the season (7:00 p.m.). Monaco (6th) has just had four successes in a row, the last of which, 3-2 against Rennes (3rd), relaunched it in the race for the first three places, synonymous with qualification for the Champions League (or the preliminary rounds).

🛬 Arrived last January, the 20-year-old 🇧🇷 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 (@vandi_001) surely delivered its best performance with the@AS_Monaco 💪! #SRFCASM (2-3) 🧐 The proof in several rhythmic sequences 💥! pic.twitter.com/gl0IXMJGFZ — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) April 18, 2022

As for OGC Nice, 4th with a point ahead of ASM and two behind the Bretons, they had to fight to win their first victory in five matches on Sunday (2-1 against Lorient) and stay in the race.

“The whole workforce must be concerned given the sequence of matches in this season finale with this week with three appointments”, underlined coach Christophe Galtier. The margin of error is small for the partners of Amine Gouiri, in search of his first Ligue 1 goal since January…

Players: Ajorque vs. Terrier

Like Gouiri, the Strasbourg player Ludovic Ajorque is idling, with only one goal scored since January, against Lens on April 3 (1-0). But his club, Racing, misses almost none of his outings and his last defeat dates back to January 23. With 11 goals this season, the tall striker (1.97m) remains very valuable for the Alsatians (5th, tied with Monaco), en route to an improbable European qualification.

A hell of a duel from a distance awaits Ajorque at 9:00 p.m. against Rennais Martin Terrier, second top scorer in the championship tied with Monegasque Wissam Ben Yedder (19 goals). Passed by Strasbourg at the start of the 2017-18 season (on loan from Lille), Terrier carries the flamboyant Breton attack, with six goals in his last five Championship matches.

Only Kylian Mbappé (21 goals) does better than the former Lyonnais, one of the architects of third place in Rennes, at the gates of the Champions League with an attack rivaling PSG (69 goals against 72 for the Parisians).

“He is finally showing all his talent and potential,” congratulated his trainer Bruno Genesio in early April. It’s up to him to display his qualities as a finisher against Ajorque, a formidable fixation point in the Strasbourg attack.

The number: 15, Paris is approaching

Quick, the 10th title… PSG ends its season in confusion, almost certain to win Ligue 1 with a huge lead, but in the mistrust of its supporters and displaying a sad level of play. After a classic against OM certainly won (2-1) but very messy, the Parisians had better reach their goal quickly to put their lackluster season behind them.

With 15 points ahead of Marseille, they can already secure the coronation in Angers (9:00 p.m.), provided they do better than Marseille, host of Nantes at the same time. “The club can win a tenth title, that’s something, it would be better to celebrate it all together,” pleads coach Mauricio Pochettino, disappointed with the behavior of the ultras who were reluctant to encourage their team on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.

Will they celebrate the coronation? The uncertainty is so great that it is perhaps no worse for Paris to become champion far from its bases… The page of the 10th title turned, it will – finally – be time to put a few young people to the test at the end season, before tackling the commotion announced for the summer transfer window on all floors.