Paris Hilton and Britney Spears invented the selfie

The heiress strongly reiterated that she was the first to take pictures of herself with her smartphone

It was the distant 2006 and she already did it alone with the disposable camera: Paris Hilton says she is the inventor of the selfie, but the New York Times he denies it.

But, also in 2006, the star did the same with a smartphone with her friend Britney Spears.

The party

It was the month of November 2006 when, during a party, Paris Hilton decided to take her mobile phone and take the first selfie in history to capture a moment of carefreeness together with her best friend Britney Spears.

The invention

The American heiress strongly claims to have been the inventor of the selfie together with her friend that evening. On her Instagram page, Paris wrote: “Fifteen years ago. If the pager had a camera, I’ll take selfies with that too.”

The denial

But the New York Times he would have immediately denied the news by giving an information that perhaps in little they know: “It is believed that the author of the first self-rescue is Robert Cornelius, in 1839. But there are many other cases, even of stars of the show”, said Professor Stephen Marino of the University of Southern California.