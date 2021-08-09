News

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears invented the selfie

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The heiress strongly reiterated that she was the first to take pictures of herself with her smartphone

It was the distant 2006 and she already did it alone with the disposable camera: Paris Hilton says she is the inventor of the selfie, but the New York Times he denies it.

But, also in 2006, the star did the same with a smartphone with her friend Britney Spears.

The party

It was the month of November 2006 when, during a party, Paris Hilton decided to take her mobile phone and take the first selfie in history to capture a moment of carefreeness together with her best friend Britney Spears.

Loading...
Advertisements

The invention

The American heiress strongly claims to have been the inventor of the selfie together with her friend that evening. On her Instagram page, Paris wrote: “Fifteen years ago. If the pager had a camera, I’ll take selfies with that too.”

The denial

But the New York Times he would have immediately denied the news by giving an information that perhaps in little they know: “It is believed that the author of the first self-rescue is Robert Cornelius, in 1839. But there are many other cases, even of stars of the show”, said Professor Stephen Marino of the University of Southern California.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

400
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
370
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
346
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
324
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
292
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
281
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
277
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
268
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
253
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
249
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top