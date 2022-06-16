Paris Hilton and her date with ‘Tom Cruise’: The surprising video that is breaking it in networks

PAris Hilton is on everyone’s lips after appearing alongside ‘Tom Cruise‘ about to live a date full of glamor. The surprising and confusing moment, which has fans going crazy, was only a joke by Paris but it provoked millions of reactions and that there would be talk of a relationship between the socialite 41 years old and the famous Hollywood actor who is about to turn 60.

The famous model, DJ and singer decided to have some fun by posting on her Instagram account. TikTok a video in which he is apparently seen in the moments before leaving for the red carpet of a movie, and his companion is none other than the protagonist of the successful ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘.

Paris Hilton appears very radiant wearing a dress ‘naked‘with sparkles while an elegant’Tom Cruise‘ gets ready in front of the mirror, next to her… or at least that’s what the model’s fans thought.

In the publication shared yesterday, which has already reached 10 million views, Paris is preparing to go out at night with the famous actor from the Mission Impossible saga.

Tom Cruise is really dating Paris Hilton?

In the footage, Cruise is heard saying, “Paris, I don’t want to be late for this premiere, we have to go,” but she replies that she should always be a little late “it’s your night.”

Just then, Hilton appears on the scene in the rhinestone dress, and Tom tells her, “You look absolutely gorgeous.”

After they pose together in front of a mirror, and Tom hugs her from behind, Paris asks “Do you really think people are going to believe this?” to which Cruise replies, “I think most people would believe anything.”

However, everything is simply a joke that the businesswoman played on her thousands of followers on social networks.

“I always do my own stunts (always with a lot of glamour),” Paris wrote in the caption of the video that she also shared on her Instagram account.

With the help of technologyDeep Fake‘, Hilton filmed this sketch in which he appears with the actor Miles Fisheran imitator of Tom Cruisedisplaying his amazing resemblance to the interpreter of ‘jack reacher‘.

To enhance their almost identical appearance, Fisher noted that he had some help with the special effects. The segment shows the two celebrities in a “couple” situation, dressing up for a gala premiere.

Of course, everything is acted and it should be remembered that Paris Hilton he married Carter Rheum in November of last year.

Paris Hilton’s elegant nude dress in the confusing video with ‘Tom Cruise’

Hilton wore a long, sparkly dress with a deep V-neckline and long sleeves of opaque fabric. Crystals dotted the fabric naked in a swirling pattern that meet in the center of the garment. In addition, the piece is provided with a flared mermaid skirt. The skirt was open at the front thanks to a rounded cutout, giving the dress an interesting silhouette.

Hilton swept her hair to one side and wore almost no jewelry, letting the sparkly gown speak for itself. The TV personality coordinated her dazzling outfit with silver pointe shoes that matched the stones on her dress.

For his part, ‘Cruise’ wore a classic tuxedo with a black bow tie and cummerbund, accented with black pointed toe dress shoes.

Both stars exemplified Hollywood glamor in the best possible way, opting for red carpet classics.