Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, BFF in shocking pink

If Audrey Hepburn made it an object of faith, Barbie made it an empowerment color and millennials an identifying Pantone, on the magic of pink, we all agree. Always beloved, hated, criticized, praised, today it has become a flag genderless fashionable, pink has never been a color like the others and she knows it well Paris Hilton that for decades has sported it in a thousand shades on garments, accessories, cars and even dogs (yes, in 2020 she also colored her handbag pet in pink).

Paris Hilton with the pink dog in Malibu. Ipa photo BOAZ / IPA

Of course how could he not think of a pink party bachelorette party? As a good girl bride-to-be the heiress, who will soon marry fiancé Carter Reum, threw a glittering party in Las Vegas. The girl who dreams in pink (as she herself stated on Instagram) has thought of every little detail and even the facade of the Hilton hotel in the Nevada city has been colored in a bubblegum version for the occasion. Inevitable, therefore, her shocking dress, a low-cut, stretch minidress completed by a décolleté by Valentino in fuchsia sequins and a metallic bag by Chanel.

Paris Hilton at her bachelorette party. Photo: screenshot @ Instagram

On the same evening, thousands of miles away, another heiress showed up not with one, but with a series of put blinding pink. In New York Kim Kardashian opened the new season of Saturday Night Live, also standing out thanks to its entirely signed look Balenciaga, that is a hyper adherent velvety dress total fuchsia, which captured the attention of viewers and fans as much as his monologue filled with jokes about his family. While after the program, Kim wore a long pink anorak coat paired with silver pointy boots, a glitter bag and flashy sunglasses, and again, to go out later in the evening, a spandex silhouette accompanied by a long feathered coat, all designer. by Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga and a friend of Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian in New York in Balenciaga look. Getty photo Gotham

All this profusion of pink on the same evening that the 00s best friend celebrated hers bachelorette party. Just a coincidence or a sartorial homage from heiress to heiress? I suspect it is a tribute from Kim in Paris there is, but there is no doubt that pink, especially in bold in the * shade * magenta and fuchsia, remains a color trend also for Autumn / Winter 2021-22.

