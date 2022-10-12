Entertainment

Paris Hilton and the complaints against rehabilitation centers

Paris Hilton is one of the people who was known not only because she is heiress to one of the most important hotel chains in the world, but also because of her excessive parties when she was young as well as her friendships like Lindsay Lohan.

In the middle of a couple of tweetsParis Hilton confessed that she was a survivor of the abuse she experienced at the Provo Cayon Schoolone of the rehabilitation centers for troubled youth within USA and that she herself announced that they are part of a chain that benefits from the pain of parents.

This is part of a report launched by the media New York Times to expose these abuses.

Paris Hilton reveals that she is a survivor

Paris Hilton She shared on her social networks that she was one of the many survivors of the abuses that take place in rehabilitation centers such as the ‘Provo Canyon School’where she assures that she was hospitalized at the age of 16.

In the publications we can read that she was in these places while she was a teenager, when she was grabbed by two robust men who assured him that there were two ways to go, by hook or by crook.

However, this new report from New York Times It’s not the first time Paris Hilton makes these complaints, since in several previous years the businesswoman has carried out and participated in different demonstrations to denounce the abuses on that site.

Paris Hilton also shared that the abuses she experienced They ranged from taking medications without a diagnosis, such as being watched by men while showering and being sexually abused by two administrators of the clinic who were not doctors.

Other complaints of Paris Hilton

On the other hand, in the year 2021, Paris Hilton denounced in front of the Upper House of Washington than at Lakeside Academy in Michigan, a minor name Cornelius Frederick aged 16 would have died in that place after seven men had held him down for more than 12 minutes, which caused his death.

On the other hand, one of the actresses who also denounced these abuses was Drew Barrymore who shared on one of her shows that she understood what Paris Hilton had been through since she was also hospitalized in a similar place.

