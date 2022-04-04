Paris Hilton arrives without underwear and in a transparent dress at the Grammys

A few days ago, it was stated on social media that Paris Hilton She was in the sweet expectation of her first baby.

However, on his way through the red carpet of the awards grammys made it clear that at the moment she is not pregnant.

And it is that the famous solialité opted for an outfit that left very little to the imagination of her admirers.

The model also decided to put on a completely transparent dress, which showed that she was not wearing underwear.

Paris Hilton: I like it 🙂 It’s very beautiful. Especially that cape.#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ezz8ALGYUE — 💙 Raquel 💛 (@eternallyraquel) April 3, 2022

The dress in silver colors amazed Internet users, who did not hesitate to demonstrate.

The famous earned hundreds of compliments from her thousands of fans around the world.

matching your outfit, Paris decided to make a hair tail and short gloves.

“Simply a real princess”, “How beautiful she always looks”, “She has left us very excited”were some of the comments made by users of Twitter.

Others who dazzled like Paris Hilton…

Other guests who dazzled on their way through the red carpet were Olivia Rodrigo and the members of BTS.

Likewise, another who was harshly criticized for her wardrobe was the American singer billie eilish.

Billie Eilish is compared to a garbage bag for her outfit at the Grammys

On this occasion, the 63rd edition of the awards grammys It is held in Las Vegas, United States.

Latin American talent will be present with the participation of J Balvinwho will have a special show.

On his way through the red carpet of the event, he was seen parading in the company of his girlfriend, the model Valentina Ferrera.

It should be noted that the driving will be in charge of the award-winning comedian Trevor Noah.

In total, nominations were submitted in 86 categories, of which two are new: Best Global Musical Performance and Best Latin Urban Music Album.

Justin BieberDoja Cat and HER They compete in 8 categories.