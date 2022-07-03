Paris Hilton canceled Joe Biden over Britney Spears wedding

Since the great controversy that was unleashed by the tutelage under which the singer was Britney Spearsseveral celebrities expressed their unconditional support and friendship, one of them has been Paris Hilton who even canceled Joe Biden for attending Brit’s wedding.

When you are a celebrity you can give yourself certain luxuries, for example cancel an event to the presidency of the United States, and it is that according to what he relates in interviewParis Hilton had to cancel her attendance at a well-known event.

The songwriter and actress had her iconic wedding with Saint Asghari just the same date that Paris Hilton was requested to attend a great White House event, which she had to decline for preferring her friend Britney Spears.

“President Biden and his team asked me to DJ for that summit dinner with all the world leaders, but it was the same date as Britney’s wedding, and I was like, I’m not going to miss that wedding,” explains Paris Hilton.

As if everything were like canceling Joe Biden, even Paris Hilton details that the United States presidency told her that a helicopter could go for it and go leave her as long as she was with them.

“I’m not going to be the only one landing in and out of Britney’s wedding in a helicopter, I mean, so I just had to cancel the president, I’m sorry,” says Paris Hilton, for end with a laugh.

Of course in social networks there was more than support for Paris Hilton for the cute detail towards her friend Britney Spearson TikTok, you can read comments like: “Britney hit the jackpot with this friend.”

The britney spears wedding It was quite a historical moment, for example the photo where the bride, Paris Hilton, as well as Madonna, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore appear, even the video where they all sing the iconic Vogue song.

Of course it was also quite a news at the wedding Kiss between Britney Spears and MadonnaI remember that they remain in the memory of both celebrities and their millions of fans.