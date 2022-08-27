Paris Hilton celebrated the return to music of her friend Britney Spears with a funny video

It’s a historic Friday for Britney Spears. The singer returned to music with a collaboration with Elton John which premiered this week and that a few days ago the British singer had presented and made it viral through a video in which he sang part of it in a restaurant in Cannes.

This new single, the first since she managed to free herself from 13 years of her father’s tutelage, has been a great emotion for Britney Spears, who shared a video on her Twitter account to celebrate that “Hold Me Closer” was positioned at number one of the world rankings just hours after being released.

A happiness that was also shared by Paris Hilton. The heiress to the hotel empire posted a hilarious video on TikTok on Friday of herself dancing to her friend’s song. “‘Hold Me Closer’ is officially out and I will play it repeatedly until further notice!” Was the message with which she accompanied this record.

“So proud of you sis @britneyspears #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot,” she added.

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears maintain a long friendship, which was strengthened during the pop star’s struggle to free himself from his father’s tutelage. Even the socialite has assured that with the singer they were the ones who invented the selfie concept.

The protagonist of “Simple Life” was part of the important guests of the marriage of Britney Spears last June in Thousand Oaks, California. An event also attended by Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore and Madonna.

Watch Paris Hilton celebrate her friend Britney Spears