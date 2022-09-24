Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski and the Hadid Sisters reign supreme on the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week: photos

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Paris Hilton Emily Ratajkowski Y Bella and Gigi Hadid They are each in a class by themselves. So when the powerhouse models walked the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week on September 23, it was almost too much “girlboss” for a show! In the photos, Paris was seen looking completely at home in a sparkly pink mini dress and matching short veil. Naturally, the pink princess, 41, accessorized the look with hot pink Barbiecore stilettos, a star necklace and lace fingerless gloves. It was a look that strikingly resembled her pink “carnival” dress after her nuptials wedding from November to Carter Rheum.

New mum Emrata, 31, looked more daring in a black leather mini skirt, zip-up biker jacket and mile-high platform boots. She accessorized with statement earrings and a large matching bag. Gigi, 27, rocked a mysterious look, wearing a black ragged midi dress with a hood, gold earrings, dramatically smoky eyes and strappy platform shoes. Finally, Bella walked the runway in a purple lingerie-inspired wedding dress with purple platform shoes. Her veil covered her face, and the gown trimmed in royal-hued lace seemed to be crumpled for effect.

not to be less, donatella versace she herself appeared on the runway in a cut-out midi dress in her signature trendy staple black. Each of the celebrity icons on the show seem to have recently emerged from major personal life events. Emily gave birth to her first child, 18 months old Wild Apollo Bearin March 2021, and has since been separated from his father. Sebastian Bear-McClard in July, after four years of marriage. Paris married her husband Ella Carter in a lavish multi-day celebration in November.

As for the Hadid sisters, Gigi seems comfortable with shutter island star Leonardo Dicaprio after their August split camila morrone. And Bella’s ultra-private relationship with marc kalmann continues to deepen, as the two were spotted vacationing at the beach in early September.