Paris Hilton is more popular than Kim Kardashian when it comes to perfume

Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest stars in the world, but she might never have reached the level of fame she currently enjoys without the help of socialite Paris Hilton. Long before Kardashian made waves on reality TV, she was on Hilton’s arm at various club openings and nights. Even Kardashian herself attributes her success in part to advice from Hilton.

While Kardashian and Hilton both have very different careers, Kardashian has followed her former BFF’s lead in at least one significant way. Both women operate huge perfume empires. And while Kardashian eclipses Hilton in terms of reality TV fame, Hilton is still the top performer in the celebrity fragrance world.

