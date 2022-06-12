Entertainment

Paris Hilton plants Joe Biden and world leaders (so you can imagine)

And I’m not going to go into details because it was the princess’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m incredibly happy for her. She looked stunning and it made me very happy to see that she found her fairy tale

Paris Hilton, singer

According to CBS News, Biden79, was in Los Angeles on Thursday for the Summit of the Americas, where world leaders from the Western Hemisphere met to promote a “prosperous and inclusive future” among their represented countries.

Meanwhile, at the house spears in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Hilton was partying with a handful of A-list stars who were also invited to the pop icon’s wedding with Sam Asghari.

In addition to the former protagonist of simple lifeattended madonna, Selena Gomez, drew Barrymore Y donatella versacewho designed the dress of the singer of …Baby One More Time. The star-studded group was seen joining spears40 years old, to sing the success of the Queen of pop from 1990, fashion.

Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore
Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore were together at the wedding.

Hilton She was also accompanied by her husband, Carter Rheumand his mom Katy at the wedding. friendship star Paris In Love and the singer of stronger dates back to his early years.

