Paris Hilton preferred a celebration with celebrities than going to see the president of the United States

Paris Hilton is very clear about her priorities and in that she seems to favor friendship over business. The businesswoman had an appointment with the president of the United States Joe Biden, but she preferred to plant it to be present at the wedding of her friend Britney Spears. Paris and the queen of pop have more than two decades of friendship, in which loyalty and unconditional personal and work support have been shown, so the model did not hesitate to accompany her friend in such a special moment.



Paris Hilton/Instagram

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the celebrity revealed that he rejected an important invitation from Joe Biden himself, in order to be next to the interpreter of ‘Baby one more time’. “President Biden and his team asked me to DJ at a dinner with all the leaders of the world, but it was the same night as Britney’s wedding and I was like, ‘I’m not going to miss that,'” he said.

He explained that although the White House team offered him a helicopter so that he could move from one place to another; this idea did not convince her, because she wanted to enjoy with the singer throughout the celebration of her wedding. “They told me that they could give me a helicopter to go and come back. Said: I’m not going to be that person who arrives and leaves Britney Spears’s wedding in a helicopter. So I had to cancel the president. I’m sorry,” said the model. “To see her walk down the aisle, this angel, who has had a horrible time in the last 13 years to finally have her freedom and be able to do what she wants and have that happy fairy tale ending was just beautiful,” Paris said.



Joe Biden

On June 9, Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in a very intimate ceremony. The couple announced their engagement in September, just before the ‘Toxic’ singer’s legal guardianship came to an end by court order in November of last year. The celebration was attended by some close friends and celebrities such as Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton, who starred with the bride in some of the most viral photos of the day.

The 28-year-old coach and the princess of pop haven’t gone on a honeymoon yet., the newlyweds have gone to live in a new house that they have chosen together, according to ‘People’. “Britney wanted a new start with Sam, it is very important for her to have a home that she has chosen without the approval of her father,” added the local media.

The singer published several images and videos on her Instagram account, where she has almost 41 million followers. One of the memorable moments of the celebration was when Britney Spears and Madonna recreated the kiss they gave each other on MTV. 2003 Video Music Awards during a performance with Christina Aguilera. Paris Hilton could not miss celebrating this important moment with her friend, for which she did not mind leaving the president of the United States planted.