Paris Hilton refused to be part of the new Netflix documentary “The Real Bling Ring”

“Bling Ring: The True Story of Hollywood Robberies” is the new series announced by the world platform Netflix whose plot tells of a group of teenagers arrested for robbing celebrity homes in Los Angeles in 2009, characters that caused a furore in the media and even inspired a movie at the time.

With the new Netflix production, two of these young people tell their story of robbery in which characters such as Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom and then Miranda Kerr, Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green and Audrina Patridge.

Paris Hilton was one of the robbed stars, at that time the 41-year-old star was the victim of one of the most valuable thefts at that time. To portray her story, Netflix called her to appear in the docuseries. However, the celebrity said no to the documentary that will be released on September 21 because: ‘He has no interest in reviving this.’

the heiress “respectfully declined” to Netflix’s request, according to a source from the publication Page Six. Among other things cited his busy work schedule and the urgent launch of his new company 11:11 media, as one of the reasons he would not appear in the television series.

It should be remembered that the criminal group stole millions of dollars in designer items from Paris Hilton, a house that was defined by one of the band members as his “personal ATM”.

Recalling the mentality of the gang, Nicolás Prugo, who served a year in prison for his crimes, said: “Really? Another open door? Well, we can do this again.”

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist | Official Trailer | Netflix