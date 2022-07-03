Paris Hilton rejected Joe Biden for going to Britney Spears’ wedding

The socialite said that she was invited to an event by the president, but had to reject it since it was on the same day as her friend’s wedding

On June 9, the singer Britney Spears reported that he had married Sam Asgharian event that quickly became a trend through social networks, because among the wedding guests, there were personalities such as; madonna, Selena Gomez Y drew Barrymoreas well as the socialite Paris Hilton who had to reject an invitation from Joe Biden to be able to be at this important moment for the Princess of pop.

The friendship of Paris and Britney Spears It began around the year 2000, where the media often captured them at parties and outings with friends, where the good dumbbell they had forged was reflected. That is why the businesswoman could not miss being at the wedding of her great friend of more than 20 years.

It was so in the program Jimmy Kimmel, where Paris said that the president of the United States invited her to be a DJ at an event, but it would take place on the same day as Britney Spears’s wedding. She even detailed that she was offered a helicopter so that she could move from one event to another without any problem, but the model rejected it.

Finally, Britney’s event was very intimate and with few guests, but it was clear proof that friendship is very powerful, even to reject the president of the United States.

