Paris Hilton Romantic Vacation, Surf Day for Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth: celebrity in one click

by
Loading...
Advertisements

Paris Hilton and her partner, Carter Riom, are on a catamaran on which they travel the various beaches of Corsica and Sardinia. There they are enjoying the European summer and its romantic days (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Kendall Jenner continues to enjoy her summer holidays on the beaches of Capri, Italy. There she rented a yacht and was seen with Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner continues to enjoy her summer holidays on the beaches of Capri, Italy. There she rented a yacht and was seen with Devin Booker
Sports duo. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are photographed sharing a day of surfing in Byron Bay, Australia
Sports duo. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are photographed sharing a day of surfing in Byron Bay, Australia
Dua Lipa went to lunch at an upscale London restaurant and wore a floor-length black dress with a slit on one leg. She completed her outfit with a leather wallet and sunglasses
Dua Lipa went to lunch at an upscale London restaurant and wore a floor-length black dress with a slit on one leg. She completed her outfit with a leather wallet and sunglasses
Nicky Hilton attended an exclusive event in Los Angeles and set the trend with her look: she wore a gorgeous yellow dress
Nicky Hilton attended an exclusive event in Los Angeles and set the trend with her look: she wore a gorgeous yellow dress
shopping day. Heidi Klum went shopping in Los Angeles and set the trend with her look: she wore jeans, a white t-shirt and a long, multicolored yarn-dyed sweater.
shopping day. Heidi Klum went shopping in Los Angeles and set the trend with her look: she wore jeans, a white t-shirt and a long, multicolored yarn-dyed sweater.
Vanessa Hudgens was photographed returning home to West Hollywood after a class at the gym. He wore an animal print jumpsuit with an oversized shirt, hat and sunglasses
Vanessa Hudgens was photographed walking home to West Hollywood after a class at the gym. He wore an animal print jumpsuit with an oversized shirt, hat and sunglasses
family outing. Jennifer Garner enjoyed a summer day with her children and went out for ice cream at a popular Brentwood, California store
family outing. Jennifer Garner enjoyed a summer day with her children and went out for ice cream at a popular Brentwood, California store
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling were photographed leaving the dentist with their daughters in Los Angeles. They took advantage of the use of the mask to try to go unnoticed
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling were photographed leaving the dentist with their daughters in Los Angeles. They took advantage of the use of the mask to try to go unnoticed
shopping day. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Mayer visited a sunglasses store in Los Feliz, California. Both wore casual looks and wore their respective masks (Images: Grosby Collection)
shopping day. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Mayer visited a sunglasses store in Los Feliz, California. Both wore casual looks and wore their respective masks (Images: Grosby Collection)

Read on:

What happened to the life of the little girl who lost Susana Jimenez the Salamander on television 15 years ago?

Who is Sarita Carrera, the woman who provoked Diego Maradona’s anger towards Rodrigo Bueno

Jimena Baron reveals her secrets about the look on ShowMatch: “It’s nice to play, but I can’t wait to get it all out of me”

Alison Arngrim, the bad Nellie Olson of “The Ingalls Family” and the dark secret of domestic violence

latest news

Keiko Makanodo, member of the “Grupo Marrano” group, died

The loss of the group’s founder also caused a sensation, as it did on his birthday

Jimena Baron reveals her secrets about appearance on ShowMatch: “It’s nice to play, but I can’t wait to get it all out of me”

The Teleshow Academy jury asked for the privacy of his dressing room, explaining in detail how he and his team coordinate outfits to wow every night

Loading...
Advertisements

Alison Arngrim, the bad Nellie Olson of “The Ingalls Family” and the dark secret of domestic violence

On screen he was responsible for making pretty Laura cry and hurt, what few people know is that her hateful character was saving her life.

Who is Sarita Carrera, the woman who provoked Diego Maradona’s anger towards Rodrigo Bueno

El Potro got his name tattooed and once appeared on TV as his “great love”. The relationship between a woman and a musician can generate “fears” on the part of the ten

What happened to the life of the little girl who lost Susana Jimenez the Salamander on television 15 years ago?

Guido Scardia was six when he went to Divas course to show his pets and ended up crying over the accident. “It was not yet him who was one of the most viewed programs on Argentine TV,” the 21-year-old told Teleshow today.

More news


Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment