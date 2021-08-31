Paris Hilton Romantic Vacation, Surf Day for Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth: celebrity in one click

Paris Hilton and her partner, Carter Riom, are on a catamaran on which they travel the various beaches of Corsica and Sardinia. There they are enjoying the European summer and its romantic days (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Kendall Jenner continues to enjoy her summer holidays on the beaches of Capri, Italy. There she rented a yacht and was seen with Devin Booker

Sports duo. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are photographed sharing a day of surfing in Byron Bay, Australia

Dua Lipa went to lunch at an upscale London restaurant and wore a floor-length black dress with a slit on one leg. She completed her outfit with a leather wallet and sunglasses

Nicky Hilton attended an exclusive event in Los Angeles and set the trend with her look: she wore a gorgeous yellow dress

shopping day. Heidi Klum went shopping in Los Angeles and set the trend with her look: she wore jeans, a white t-shirt and a long, multicolored yarn-dyed sweater.

Vanessa Hudgens was photographed walking home to West Hollywood after a class at the gym. He wore an animal print jumpsuit with an oversized shirt, hat and sunglasses

family outing. Jennifer Garner enjoyed a summer day with her children and went out for ice cream at a popular Brentwood, California store

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling were photographed leaving the dentist with their daughters in Los Angeles. They took advantage of the use of the mask to try to go unnoticed

shopping day. Kristen Stewart and Dylan Mayer visited a sunglasses store in Los Feliz, California. Both wore casual looks and wore their respective masks (Images: Grosby Collection)

Read on:

What happened to the life of the little girl who lost Susana Jimenez the Salamander on television 15 years ago?

Who is Sarita Carrera, the woman who provoked Diego Maradona’s anger towards Rodrigo Bueno

Jimena Baron reveals her secrets about the look on ShowMatch: “It’s nice to play, but I can’t wait to get it all out of me”

Alison Arngrim, the bad Nellie Olson of “The Ingalls Family” and the dark secret of domestic violence