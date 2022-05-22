Paris Hilton, the new Mere of Aquaman 2?

Amber Heard’s departure from the second part of the successful Aquaman film is imminent. Millions of detractors made the request in support of Johnny Deep, ex-wife of the famous, with whom she is waging a fierce legal battle for defamation. Among the possible replacements, the socialite Paris Hilton sounds very strong.

The businesswoman, who starred in a majestic wedding with millionaire Carter Reum, could play “Mera” in the movie Aquaman 2. Although the famous has not confirmed her return to acting, Warner Bros. has not commented on the matter or ruled out the blonde for the popular character.

Other celebrities have been proposed to co-star with Jason Momoa. While the controversial trial of Amber and her Johnny Deep progresses, the detractors not only asked for her departure from the project but also supported her replacement by Emilia Clarke, known for the character “Daenerys Targaryen in the Games of the throne.

“Mera” could also be played by Katheryn Winnick, famous for playing Lagherta in the Vikings series; also Sydney Sweeney, who stood out in the Euphoria series. Other fans have proposed Margaret Qualley, known for her roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the series The Leftovers; and Emilia Jones, protagonist of CODA: The Sounds of Silence, a film in which Eugenio Derbez stands out.

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp becomes increasingly controversial. Jessica Kovacevic, the actress’s agent, recently stated that she confirmed Warnes Bros’ wishes to replace Heard from the Aquaman sequel, due to the actress’s lack of chemistry with her co-star Momoa. However, in a previous recording she assured that the real reason for this decision would be the bad press due to her separation from Deep.

Production company Warnes Bros did not refer to the couple’s divorce as a direct reason for Amber’s replacement, but according to Kovacevic, “they didn’t want to hire someone who had a bad press, nobody wants that association,” according to Entertaimente Weekly.

The actress alluded to the controversy sitting on the stand. “I had to fight very hard to keep my career after I got my restraining order…I missed a lot of opportunities. I got fired from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I got to date was Justice League with the option to star in Aquaman,” Heard insisted.