Paris Hilton turns down Joe Biden’s invitation to attend Britney Spears’ wedding

Britney Spears’s wedding with model Sam Asghari was a great surprise for the singer’s fans, who witnessed the union through the images she shared on her social networks where you can see Paris Hilton among the guests, who revealed that he had to decline the invitation of the US President Joe Biden to be able to attend.

The legal guardianship under which you were Britney Spears for 13 years it prevented him from fulfilling one of his greatest dreams: reaching the altar. That was how on June 9 he was able to do it and celebrated his wedding with an intimate and luxurious ceremony with 60 guests, among whom were legends of music and cinema such as madonnaSelena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and her great friend Paris Hiltonwho did the impossible to be on such an important day.

It may interest you: Britney Spears’s mother was not invited to her daughter’s wedding; she so she reacted

This was revealed by the businesswoman during an interview withn Jimmy Kimmelwhere he revealed that he turned down an invitation from US President Joe Biden to be a DJ at an important dinner with all the leaders of the world so she could attend the wedding of one of her best friends: “It was the same night as Britney’s wedding and I was like: ‘I’m not going to miss that‘”.

He explained that the US president offered him a helicopter so she could move from one event to another, but she still declined the offer and decided to go to the wedding: “I said, ‘I’m not going to be that person who comes in and out of Britney Spears’ boa in a helicopter. So I had to cancel the president. I am sorry”.

Friendship of Britney and Paris Hilton

At the beginning of the 2000s, Paris Hilton’s friendship with Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears gave something to talk about because they were constantly caught leaving parties and nightclubs in Los Angeles, California, sometimes drunk.

However, more than 20 years later and after strong controversies they have shown that their friendship is still standing. Although for a time the rumors of a distancing between Paris Hilton and Britney Spears intensified because the businesswoman did not rule on the complicated trial that the singer faced for her legal guardianship, later they would end by meeting again.

It may interest you: Britney Spears and Madonna revive controversial kiss in the mouth at the wedding of the “Princess of Pop” | PHOTO

During an interview for Entertainment Tonight, the millionaire heiress expressed her affection for the interpreter of “Toxic” and said she understood what was happening with her legal guardianship, because she would also have been “controlled so much” that she knew how she felt.

“I love her very much (…) She is a very sweet and down-to-earth person, an incredible woman. I feel very proud of her. We only talk about happy things: music, fashion, fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people uncomfortable, so I never talked about it with her,” she said.

KEEP READING:

“It’s a devastating moment”: Britney Spears announces that she lost her baby

Chino Anthrax: The day he took a photo with Paris Hilton and showed off his luxuries on Instagram

Aracely Arámbula abuses Photoshop and ends up identical to Paris Hilton