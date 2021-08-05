News

Paris Hilton wants Britney Spears as a guest on a cooking program: interview

Posted on
Paris Hilton also reflected on her “fondest memories” with girlfriend Britney Spears during the singer’s battle to end her era of guardianship.

Paris Hilton, 40 years old, I like to welcome a friend Britney Spears, 39, in his new show Cooking with Paris! The socialite began sharing her recipes via YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way for her latest project with Netflix. Given Britney’s legacy in southern Louisiana (and her love of southern cuisine), Paris already knows exactly what she wants to cook with singer “Toxic.”

“I’d love to have Britney [Spears] on. “I think it would be so much fun to cook southern food together,” Paris said. Hollywood Live Exclusively on Wednesday, August 4, he added: “It would be so much fun to sit and cook because we always had a lot of fun together.” In particular, Britney channeled her love of Cajun food into a short-lived restaurant business called NyLA — an acronym for New York and her home state of Louisiana. The 2002 restaurant was short-lived though, having opened and closed in less than a year.

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears were spotted in 2006. (SplashNews.com)

The concept of the show revolves around the kitchen in Paris with a famous colleague (Saweetie, who recently starred with her in juicy couture’s lively campaign), BFF (Kim Kardashian) or family members (sister Nicky Hilton and my mom Kathy). Other events include Demi Lovatoand Leia Bonesand comedian Nikki Glaser.

the simple life The alum added that Britney – who has been friends with her since the 2000s – is a “beautiful angel” because she remembers her “fondest memories” with the singer. He said, referring to Britney’s boys Sean Prestonand 15 and Jayden James, 14.

Britney and Paris formed an iconic friendship in 2006, which led to their photo shoot on Girls’ Night Out Lindsey Lohan, 35. Paris’ bond with Britt was much more than just dating, as the two were also spending time together without the cameras. “We would go to Cross Creek and Planet Blue and go shopping. Everywhere we went, we always had fun together. But I loved our memories along with Malibu in particular, because I love Malibu too. It’s my favorite place in Los Angeles.”

Like many of Britney’s friends, Paris argues Road junction A star as he tries to end his ongoing guardianship contract, which has been in place for 13 years. “He deserves all the freedom and happiness in the world,” Paris told HL.

