Paris Hilton wants Britney Spears to sing at her wedding

Paris Hilton she is about to get married. And, as it is in her character, she is transforming the road that will lead her to the altar into a state affair. She practically admitted it herself. in a live on Tik tok during her extravagant bachelorette party. Where she revealed more than a secret of her upcoming wedding with Carter Reum. Starting with one of his great desires: to have Britney Spears to sing during the three days of celebrations.

The wedding is scheduled for November 11th

Paris Hilton’s bachelorette party was high alcohol. And broadcast live on social media. The forty-year-old DJ answered a series of questions about her upcoming wedding. Which are set for November 11 at a church in Beverly Hills, with a reception scheduled to follow at late grandfather Hiton’s Bel Air estate.

Because Paris Hilton wants Britney Spears

While her friends made her a wedding dress out of toilet paper, Paris recounted her dreams for three days of celebration and married life. First of all he revealed that he wanted his friend Britney Spears as the musical guest of honor. Then who has not yet chosen the wedding dress. He actually has 11 available and in these days he will have to make a final decision.

After the wedding, a baby

She also revealed that she would love to have a baby soon after the wedding. She even chose the name: London Marilyn Hilton. With the last name with a lot of hyphen between Hilton and Reum. What do you think the future husband is not known. But after two years of engagement, she knows what she is up against.

Who is Carter Reum, Paris Hilton’s boyfriend

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, who is an old friend of the family, formalized their relationship in September 2020. Announcing that they were planning to get married in February of this year. Born in 1981 as his future bride, Carter Reum has a degree from prestigious Columbia University. And after working for Goldman Sachs, Carter now heads a venture capital firm based in Los Angeles and New York. In practice, Reum deals with financing successful projects and startups.

