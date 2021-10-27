News

Paris Hilton wants Britney Spears to sing at her wedding

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

For her three-day celebration of her wedding to Carter Reum, Paris Hilton has a secret wish: that her friend Britney Spears sing. Will he be able to convince her? Getty photo

Paris Hilton she is about to get married. And, as it is in her character, she is transforming the road that will lead her to the altar into a state affair. She practically admitted it herself. in a live on Tik tok during her extravagant bachelorette party. Where she revealed more than a secret of her upcoming wedding with Carter Reum. Starting with one of his great desires: to have Britney Spears to sing during the three days of celebrations.

Some frames from the video of Paris Hilton's bachelorette party.

Some frames from the video of Paris Hilton’s bachelorette party.

The wedding is scheduled for November 11th

Paris Hilton’s bachelorette party was high alcohol. And broadcast live on social media. The forty-year-old DJ answered a series of questions about her upcoming wedding. Which are set for November 11 at a church in Beverly Hills, with a reception scheduled to follow at late grandfather Hiton’s Bel Air estate.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT BRITNEY SPEARS

Because Paris Hilton wants Britney Spears

While her friends made her a wedding dress out of toilet paper, Paris recounted her dreams for three days of celebration and married life. First of all he revealed that he wanted his friend Britney Spears as the musical guest of honor. Then who has not yet chosen the wedding dress. He actually has 11 available and in these days he will have to make a final decision.

After the wedding, a baby

Loading...
Advertisements

Browse the gallery

Paris Hilton, a life always on the front page: the photos

She also revealed that she would love to have a baby soon after the wedding. She even chose the name: London Marilyn Hilton. With the last name with a lot of hyphen between Hilton and Reum. What do you think the future husband is not known. But after two years of engagement, she knows what she is up against.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT PARIS

Who is Carter Reum, Paris Hilton’s boyfriend

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, who is an old friend of the family, formalized their relationship in September 2020. Announcing that they were planning to get married in February of this year. Born in 1981 as his future bride, Carter Reum has a degree from prestigious Columbia University. And after working for Goldman Sachs, Carter now heads a venture capital firm based in Los Angeles and New York. In practice, Reum deals with financing successful projects and startups.

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF THE LIFE AND CAREER OF PARIS

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

841
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
701
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
681
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
602
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
566
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
461
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
458
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
456
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
357
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
348
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top