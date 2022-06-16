Paris Hilton: Will the businesswoman replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’?

The trial between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp continues to generate controversy and fans are still waiting for what will happen to Mera’s role in “Aquaman”Well, a couple of days ago, Juliette Lauren Fisherr, executive producer of Warner Bross revealed that the studio would seek to hire Paris Hilton to play this character.

It was previously announced in a publication of Forbes that, Amber Heard He would no longer be part of the cast of “Aquaman 2”, after some rumors revealed that his initial participation would have been cut from the script after during the first installment he had no chemistry with his co-star, Jason Momoa. Furthermore, he is accused of abuse towards their peers set.

The doubt about the outcome of the character it may have been resolved and apparently it will be Paris Hilton the one in charge of interpreting Mera.

The great media impact caused by the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has caused both stars to feel the damage to their careers. On the one hand, Johnny lost his role in the “Fantastic Beasts” saga and made it clear that he will not play Captain Jack Sparrow again in the “Fantastic Beasts” saga. “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

Is now Amber Heard who was recently fired from the “Aquaman 2” project, after an alleged abuse treatment was revealed to her co-workers and because of the controversy in which she has been involved after the trial.

This news surprised many, due to strong rumors on social networks where they mention the strongest candidates to play this role and it is about Emilia Clarkeand there was even talk of Anne Hathaway Y Lily Rose Deppdaughter of Johnny Depp, was the new Mera.

Many netizens wondered if Paris Hilton she was an actress. Notably Paris Hilton It is mainly known for being a influencer and businesswoman, but her fame and experience on reality shows led her to explore other talents such as singing, releasing a million-selling album and a short acting career.

The famous 41 years old He has had appearances in acting of all kinds, from cameos to leading roles.

Among the movies we can mention are the comedies “National Lampoon’s Pledge This!” (2006) and “Bottoms Up” (2006), as well as the horror film “House of Wax” (2005).

Although the person who shared the story of Instagram is of a very high position, this is still considered a rumor, as no official statement has been released yet.

