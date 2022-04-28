Entertainment

Paris Hilton’s bodyguard goes viral on TikTok after chasing her at Coachella

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Paris Hilton is one of the most controversial celebrities in Hollywood, although this time it went viral in TikTok for a fun moment that was recorded at Coachella 2022, a music festival in the United States.

the queen of Coachella was another famous, Vanessa Hudgens wore three spectacular looks in less than 24 hours. While Hilton turned to her Instagram profile to show off the different outfits she chose for those days of music and fun.

Source link

Photo of James James28 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Sequel to “Avatar” will be released on December 16 and Zoe Saldaña will continue as its protagonist

4 mins ago

Justin Bieber: his wife Hailey had heart surgery after his stroke

6 mins ago

“I’m going to go crazy”: Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he will return to rap on his next album

16 mins ago

Foot PSG – PSG: Neymar, the dream star for the post-Abramovich at Chelsea

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button