Paris Hilton’s bodyguard goes viral on TikTok after chasing her at Coachella

Paris Hilton is one of the most controversial celebrities in Hollywood, although this time it went viral in TikTok for a fun moment that was recorded at Coachella 2022, a music festival in the United States.

the queen of Coachella was another famous, Vanessa Hudgens wore three spectacular looks in less than 24 hours. While Hilton turned to her Instagram profile to show off the different outfits she chose for those days of music and fun.

A TikTok user captured the moment Hilton dances in the field while being closely watched by her burly bodyguard. However, a few seconds later, the millionaire celebrity walks away from her a few meters away from her with her transparent dress.

@megcoss Cardi B’s bodyguard in the teacup vibes ?? #parishilton #coachella #celebsatcoachella #parishiltonismymom ? Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

In the video, Hilton appears jumping and dancing around the festival where she is, while the DJ walks away, the person in charge of her security chases her and he looks tired and exhausted from following her around the place.

The clip was published on TikTok last Sunday, April 24, and to date, it has already exceeded 8 million views. The comments of the users did not wait and several of them joked with the situation.

