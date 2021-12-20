Paris Hilton’s guide to Christmas gifts among caviar, crystals and canine couture

Although she is still struggling with her wonderful (and very long) honeymoon around the world with her husband Carter Reum, married on 11 November 2021 in an extra-luxury ceremony, Paris Hilton does not forget that she is a successful trendsetter whose advice in terms of shopping and Christmas gifts have now become a real must of the periods preceding the holidays: after all that Christmas would be without the crazy (and of course very expensive) gift ideas of the singer of Stars are blind?

Arriving just in time for the start of the highlight of gifting and wild packaging, the heiress of the Hilton Empire has released her gift guides. The 40-year-old did not betray our expectations, perhaps also thanks to a wishlist dedicated solely and exclusively to pets since, as Paris says, “Each of my pets has their own personality and the things they like best, so I like it. make them feel special ». This is how they appear in the “4-legged Christmas gift list” $ 60 crystal-encrusted treat bowls, $ 95 colorful marabou feather sweaters and cute juice toys containing catnip.

As for humans, Paris Hilton has compiled an “economy” list and one for the so-called “dream gifts” which, among other things, include Louis Vuitton suitcases (from $ 2,230), a crystal-encrusted ice cream cone-shaped pillbox made by Judith Leiber ($ 795) and a must-have pair of Dior sunglasses with stars printed on them, all for the modest sum of $ 610.

So far we have talked about luxury accessories and of a certain level which, as much as they make us dream, are objectively inaccessible for many of us who, skipping the possibility of buying bowls of crystals and ice cream cone-shaped objects, are they throw directly on “low cost wishlist” where Paris, we must admit, gives interesting and delicious advice (all strictly under 100 dollars). The list includes a $ 99 caviar set to a small refrigerator for more delicate beauty products ($ 60), then move on to cooking spices from MinkDog Bespoke Blends (a new company owned by Robert Downey Jr.), a pool inflatable a ring shape ($ 17) and a beauty box ($ 23) for the most skincare-addicted BFFs.

Because as Paris says “the best gifts for the Christmas holidays are not always the ones that cost the most, but the ones that mean the most”.

