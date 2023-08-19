Paris Hilton’s viral shoes on social networks

Fashion will never stop surprising us, whether good or bad. To taste, to colors, to the diversity of ideas is exactly what the new “Novamas” wakes up. Shoes, is about Crocs brand yellow shoes in association with MSCHF, they have launched. Its first presentation will be in late September 2022 paris fashion weekwhen the rapper tommy cash Wearing these shoes surprised everyone present there. Since then, they have become a real trend in the social network.

And it’s completely logical. They include all the necessary features to attract everyone’s attention: shape and color, They go unnoticed, they are huge in size and their color is so attractive that they drive even celebrities crazy. And this is it, as if that wasn’t enough, artists like Paris Hilton or Maluma Wear them like a platform The last ingredient to make this shoe a success instagram or tiktok,

However, we all know the brand CrocsBut what about your partner? ‘What’s the brand’MSCHF‘And why don’t you know him? And above all, what does it mean for these shoes to be victorious among all the famous people?

Swedish firm Crocs and its new yellow shoes

The yellow shoes that Crocs has launched in collaboration with MSCHF have everything to succeed. a fusion between The facility of the Swedish firm and the aggressive style of the American artistic collective that are designed to be enjoyed Comfort, exclusivity and a unique style In this world. It is the latest innovation from a brand that is very much used to it, always with the idea of ​​breaking the mold and launching new models.

like this, with design Runs from traditions and seeks to bring about change, but without losing its essence. However, let’s be serious. These types of garments might not have appeared in our wardrobe if we hadn’t seen them firsthand on the feet of our favorite artist. Thus began the craze for these yellow shoes with familiar face rapper Tommy Cash.

On the catwalk above, the artist was chosen by the brands to launch campaigns for which she was presented Mime Dress at the Rick Owens Show, At that time, there was a revolution in social networks, but it was with Maluma’s photo that the excitement over these shoes broke out in full. “You already know who took them first,” the publication said of the Latin singer. More music stars followed lil durkBut Paris HiltonWho once again posted the boots and made it viral First pictures of the campaign with Boots,

MSCHF and its controversial but successful collaboration

Collaboration between Crocs and MSCHF It has been available since last August 9 and can be bought for $450, although they are sold out on the web for now. However, you may not be familiar with the group of American artists, or they may seem familiar to you from other major or controversial news stories. In fact it is a brand known for its invasive style Who tries to create controversy wherever he goes.

One of the brand’s most virulent controversies was one that originated with Singer and rapper Lil Nas-X launched limited-edition sneakers that he claims are demonized, a model that includes devil number (666) and they claimed to have made it with a drop of blood, Firm was sued for this product Nike Because of using their logo without permission, which caused a worldwide uproar. Exactly what they were looking for.