Paris is targeting the “new Cristiano Ronaldo” to replace Mbappé! – Sport.fr

If Kylian Mbappé leaves this summer, Paris Saint-Germain could splurge to attract a nugget from AC Milan: Rafael Leão.

While Paris Saint-Germain is still holding its breath awaiting the final decision of Kylian Mbappé, whose contract ends this summer, Leonardo has already scrutinized the transfer market in search of the Frenchman’s successor. The priority of the Parisian sporting director is obviously to extend Mbappé, but the Brazilian knows that negotiations are on the right track with Real Madrid. In case of total agreement with the Merengues, Leonardo has already checked several names on his shortlist. Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are particularly targeted, but the leaders of PSG would also have a weakness for a nugget from Serie A.

According to information from TuttoMercatoWeb, the French champion is keeping an eye on the situation of Rafael Leão. AC Milan’s top scorer this season with 12 goals, the 22-year-old Portuguese is already seen internally as the “New Cristiano Ronaldo”. But the competition will be tough for PSG, because the Rossoneri have no intention of letting go of their nugget. Paolo Maldini has even planned a discussion at the end of the season with the former LOSC to negotiate a contract extension. Currently linked to the Lombard club until 2024, Leão is also eyeing Manchester City. But to dislodge him from Milan, the Italian press expects an offer of between 80 and 100 million euros. To be continued…