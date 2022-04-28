Entertainment

Paris is targeting the “new Cristiano Ronaldo” to replace Mbappé! – Sport.fr

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

If Kylian Mbappé leaves this summer, Paris Saint-Germain could splurge to attract a nugget from AC Milan: Rafael Leão.

While Paris Saint-Germain is still holding its breath awaiting the final decision of Kylian Mbappé, whose contract ends this summer, Leonardo has already scrutinized the transfer market in search of the Frenchman’s successor. The priority of the Parisian sporting director is obviously to extend Mbappé, but the Brazilian knows that negotiations are on the right track with Real Madrid. In case of total agreement with the Merengues, Leonardo has already checked several names on his shortlist. Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are particularly targeted, but the leaders of PSG would also have a weakness for a nugget from Serie A.

According to information from TuttoMercatoWeb, the French champion is keeping an eye on the situation of Rafael Leão. AC Milan’s top scorer this season with 12 goals, the 22-year-old Portuguese is already seen internally as the “New Cristiano Ronaldo”. But the competition will be tough for PSG, because the Rossoneri have no intention of letting go of their nugget. Paolo Maldini has even planned a discussion at the end of the season with the former LOSC to negotiate a contract extension. Currently linked to the Lombard club until 2024, Leão is also eyeing Manchester City. But to dislodge him from Milan, the Italian press expects an offer of between 80 and 100 million euros. To be continued…

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 10 1 minute read

Related Articles

Novelist Paul Auster’s son dies of overdose, accused of his daughter’s death

24 seconds ago

“I have no problem being unrecognizable”: Lily Collins talked about caring for her hair

2 mins ago

Kylie Jenner Says She’s Working on Getting Her ‘Abs’ Back After Baby #2: Watch E! News UK

5 mins ago

Johnny Depp laughs as building janitor tells court: ‘I don’t want to deal with this’

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button