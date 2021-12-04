Paris, it’s the day to leave!

At 19.00 the start on the “Birds of Prey”: Feuz wants an encore of 2019 and will start immediately with the n ° 3, “Domme” has 9 and will see Mayer and Kriechmayr before him. Seven blues at the gate with the desire to unlock. LIVE on NEVEITALIA.

Third day of consecutive competition and second descent of the World Cup season, waiting for another appointment with the queen discipline to take place on Sunday, to close the very long weekend in Beaver Creek.

Jet men ready for a new challenge on the Birds of Prey, after the two super-gs that awarded Odermatt and Kilde, clearly among the men to be watched today. At the top of the prediction, however, there is the winner of the last downhill disputed here (in 2019), namely Beat Feuz who opted for bib number 3, but also Matthias Mayer (winner of the opening in Lake Louise) who will start with the 5 before Kriechmayr (7) and Dominik Paris, bib n ° 9.

The very blue champion is looking for redemption after a decidedly negative opening two days in SG, in addition to the 8th place of Lake Louise who certainly was not 100% satisfied. The Birds of Prey is not the most popular track, but we need a strong first signal also not to lose ground in these two days for the specialty cup goal.

Kjetil Jansrud will not be at the start, as he risks closing the season that would also be the last of his career with yesterday’s crash: at the beginning of the week the decisive exams (which he will carry out in Norway, just returned from Colorado) to the knee injured, but there are strong fears for the crusader and the collateral.

First male descent to Beaver Creek that you can follow up NEVEITALIA, starting at 19.00 with the FIS live timing service.

In addition to Paris, six other Azzurri in the race today on the Birds of Prey with Christof Innerhofer at the start for 16th, Matteo Marsaglia with bib 28, then Buzzi (34) and Casse (37) to look for important points, same mission, albeit more complicated , for Guglielmo Bosca with the 46 and Nicolò Molteni, at the second race in CdM and first descent, with the number 55.