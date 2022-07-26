Paris: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s not very discreet excursion to Ternes’ Micromania attracts the crowd

“I had almost finished my day, and now I raise my head. I then see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the store. This computer science student is still struggling to recover, this Tuesday. He was present on Monday during the surprising visit of the two stars to Micromania in Ternes. “It surprised me a little, but they remain customers like the others, just that it’s Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck…” smiles the student salesman in the video game store.

“They didn’t buy anything fancy, two Switch games, a Switch controller and the headphones. No console. It was especially Ben Affleck, who was looking for headphones, and the children who were watching, ”he says again.

Clients like the others, or almost… If the mythical couple of the 2000s, separated for 20 years and now reunited, went to Micromania with their respective children, a translator and their “very vigilant” bodyguards , also accompanied him.

“A lot of customers entered at the same time as them, but not to see them, still assures the seller. They didn’t seem to know them. “On the other hand, the buying break, which lasted between 30 and 40 minutes, did attract “people in front”. The release was indeed very noticed, on social networks as well. For several days already, they have been seen in the streets of the capital. “There, the bodyguards made sure not to let fans and journalists in. »

The couple look “in love”

In the neighborhood, this celebrity trip aroused curiosity. Graciane, a waitress at the nearby restaurant, saw three black cars pull up, “a lot of paparazzi” coming out and the commotion around Micromania. “I wondered what it was. A client told me there was Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Graciane spotted the two stars. “Ben Affleck is very imposing and Jlo is Jlo, beautiful kid! » Enthused by this visit, the waitress found them « in love ».